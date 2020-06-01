In 2019, the former Canadian champion walked away from the sport. The GSP’s decision to withdraw came after failed negotiations between St-Pierre and the UFC for a fight that would see him compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Often praised for retiring while still on topas he was on a streak of 13 consecutive wins and already had been champion in welterweight and middleweight divisions.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post to discuss inducted into the UFC Hall of FameSt-Pierre again plunged deeper and more personal than might be expected, this time on his reasons for hanging up his gloves.

“I didn’t retire because I can’t fight anymore. He could fight again if he wanted to and I think he could probably be one of the best, maybe the best. But I stopped by stress. It was an unbearable feeling for me, so I never enjoyed it, the time to compete and fight. That is something that, a little, I regret. I should have enjoyed it more ”

“In my sport there is a lot of mental warfare. There is a lot of trash talking. There is a lot of intimidation. Many of my opponents tried to intimidate me. It didn’t work. I have always been afraid, of course, but I am afraid of not being good enough, not giving up or not being as good as I want to be. That is what scares me. I’m afraid of myself somehow ”

Georges St-Pierre He’s always been open to a possible comeback against undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” is ready to go head-to-head, but the UFC shows no sign of interest in organizing the standoff. Today St-Pierre is satisfied with his legacy.