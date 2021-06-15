Georges St-Pierre reveals bet that made him win millions in UFC

Georges St-Pierre | Image: Time and Tide Watches

Georges St-Pierre made a great bet that could go wrong that but that ended up making me millions of dollars. Speaking recently with Wealthsimple, the legend recalled when in 2008 he bluffed in his renewal negotiations with the UFC.

“Other companies wanted me as the headliner and the UFC knew it. So, like it was a poker bluff, we said, ‘We don’t want to re-sign before the fight (against Jon Fitch for the 170-pound title), we just want to end the contract.’

“We took a great risk because this is like the stock market. Your shares can go up if you are successful, but they can also go down if you lose. But that’s what we decided to do.

“And then the day before my fight with Jon Fitch, the UFC came back with a crazy big deal because they didn’t want me to become a free agent.

GSP also clarifies that because of that fight made much more money than previously thought.

Notice

Did you read that I made $ 400,000 per fight? No. I did a lot more than that. A lot more than that. Millions. When I was at the top of my career, I was making many millions of dollars.

“Because not only do you get the check for fighting and winning, but you also have a percentage of the box office and pay-per-view, and that’s where the real money is. This is how wrestlers make money. But you need to have the power to negotiate those terms. “

Advertisement