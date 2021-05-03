Georges St-Pierre recalls his fight against Jake Shields at UFC 129

Georges St-Pierre vs. Jake Shields | Image: Al Bello / Zuffa LLC

Georges St-Pierre (26-2) and Jake Shields (32-9-1) met at UFC 129 on April 30, 2011 for the UFC World Welterweight Championship. GSP won by unanimous decision and retained the title. Since then the two have had different careers but they never saw each other again. Now, ten years later, it is time to remember their fight.

A decade of Georges St-Pierre vs. Jake shields

Because in a recent interview with UFC.com the Canadian fighter commented the following:

“When the boy came looking for me in the locker room and I saw all the fans there was it was incredible. I had never seen anything like it before a fight but I didn’t care because I had in mind what to do. I wanted to go out and give them a big knockout. But I put too much pressure on myself. I never allow something from the outside to interrupt my thinking. It was my fault for pressuring me.

“At UFC 129 I felt like I had a little extra pressure. I wanted to give them a big knockout but sometimes it’s not good when you let your emotions take over. I think that’s why it wasn’t a good day at the office for me. Plus I injured my eye and was blind for half the fight. I won but I would have liked to give more to the fans«.

Georges St-Pierre vs. Jake Shields | Image: Esther Lin