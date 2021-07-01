Georges St-Pierre does not rule out a possible return to combat sports

Although he retired from the MMA on 2019, Georges St-Pierre could return shortly. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former middleweight and welterweight champion of UFC, does not rule out holding exhibition matches in the future.

“My contract with the UFC is going to end in almost two years, I will be free and still fit. I am still a fighter and an artist. If there are exhibition fights or charity fights, never say never ”, He said St-Pierre.

It is not only today that a return of GSP. The Canadian was considered to face the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedovplus a boxing match in front of Oscar de la hoya. He was going to agree to make his boxing debut, but the president of UFC, Dana White, prevented the negotiation.

“I believe in myself, if this fight had happened, I would have moved to Los Angeles and was going to do a full prep camp. Unfortunately, Dana White didn’t want to. It is what it is. I can’t be angry with him. People told me that he will take it to court, but that makes me seem unfair. I don’t want to spend money with lawyers and all that ”, the Canadian concluded.

The last time Georges St-Pierre saw action in the octagon was in 2017. In the fight, he returned after a four-year retirement and made history, crowning himself the middleweight champion by submitting Michael Bisping.

