Georges St-Pierre discusses how he would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

The ability to see GSP vs. Khabib is remote considering both athletes are retired. But, How would the match have been agreed? And if it had been done, who would have won? Well, the GSP itself addressed this issue in recent statements delivered to Lex Clips (via MMANews):

Georges St-Pierre: “Well, Khabib is very good at being against the fence. I would have to establish a fight plan and all that, But I think what I would have needed to do is take over the center of the Octagon right away, use a lot of feints and tricks, keep pushing myself throughout the fight. And when I say push, I mean close the gap, use my proactive and reactive takedowns, and maybe use my explosiveness to take him down. I like those proactive and reactive takedowns because for me, it’s cheaper. Khabib is a much better chain wrestler than me… ”.

“Khabib has a chain wrestling style like Kamaru Usman. It is a different style. You cannot compare both styles. And that’s the kind of takedown I’m good at. If I were to face Khabib, that would be one of the strategies I would have adopted. I would not have been afraid. And that’s because everyone that I faced, I was able to take them all down.I have the pedigree and I can prove it on my wrestling resume. So maybe they would have seen him with his back against the canvas, and maybe I would have been on his back against the canvas as well, it would have been a very interesting fight. “

“I would not have feared their fight. I would have instigated it. It would have forced the fight forward. So I would have approached that fight, I think most of his opponents were scared of his fight because they didn’t have the tools that I have to take him down. At the clinch, I would have tried to disengage. I have many ways to separate a clinch. I would have wanted to force the fight into a distance fight, boxing distance, not fighting distance ”.