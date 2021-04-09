Georges St-Pierre calls Khabib Nurmagomedov the “scariest” Pound-For-Pound

By Edwin Pérez – For some time, it was said that there were possibilities of a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many fans were hoping to see a fight between such MMA personalities, but now both athletes are retired, and GSP vs. Nurmagomedov will be one of those fights that will never happen.

But the fact that this meeting has not taken place does not mean that there has been an enmity between St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov. In fact, GSP was recently featured on the podcast of Joe Rogan, and there he dedicated himself to praising Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com):

“For me, Khabib is one of the scariest. And that’s because he beats you up. He not only beats you up, but he also breaks you mentally. I consider that to be worse than anything else. To me, he’s the scariest pound for pound. “ “He had been (interested in facing Khabib). But that is over. For me it ended three years ago ”.

GSP also explained why he wanted to fight Nurmagomedov:

“I wanted to go back to face Khabib because for a fighter, the scariest thing is sometimes the most exciting thing. (Khabib) is a problem that has never been solved. But to return to face another subject and fight for another title, and if I win then another and another would come. I’m going to turn 40, I hate to admit it Joe, and I refuse to accept it, but sometimes I think my best years are behind us. “

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062