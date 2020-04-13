George Stephanopoulos, host of Good Morning America tested positive for the virus | Instagram

It emerged that the presenter of the program “Good Morning America”, George Stephanopoulos reported last Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He host of one of the most popular programs in the United States “Good Morning America” ​​noted that despite the diagnosis it is in good condition Health and does not present discomfort.

I feel good, ”the ABC journalist told co-host Robin Roberts, revealing her diagnosis on the morning show.

The presenter was tested after his wife, Ali Wentworth, she would have been infected with Covid-19, the opposite of her husband, she indicated through a Twitter message that she felt very bad.

She has never been so ill, according to Ali, Stephanopoulos’ wife.

Likewise, he pointed out that his husband He has been caring for her and her children while also doing her TV job in the meantime.

Meanwhile Stephanopoulos, who has had almost no major symptoms, says he underwent the test after pain in his lower back that he attributed to exercise, as well as a brief reduction in the sense of smell.

In recent days, also the presenter of CNN, Chris Cuomo He shared that he was struggling with this same diagnosis after testing positive for what also served as an example that Stephanopoulos gave viewers a relatively asymptomatic case.

Similarly Chris Cuomo He indicated in the last days of last March that he was broadcasting the program from the basement of his house to avoid contagion to his children and wife.

The presenter also noted that among some of the symptom He presented was “fever, chills and shortness of breath, yet his primary concern was not to infect his family.”

Chris, is the younger brother of the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, One of the greatest political figures most visible during the pandemic and who has invited to take the example of his brother to follow the recommendations that have been provided.

