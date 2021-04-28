George Springer will make his debut this Wednesday against Nationals

The gardener George springer will do your debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

After almost a month of waiting, George springer He is finally ready to exhaust his first official shift in the Toronto Blue Jays uniform after signing the most luxurious contract in the history of said franchise in the MLB.

Charlie Morton, the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, reported that Springer will not be in the outfield and that they prefer him as a designated hitter, since they do not want to strain his body too much.

This is the last game in the series between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays. That game is at 07:05, Erick Fedde will go up to the mound for the Nationals.

Here the report:

#BlueJays George Springer is expected to make his debut tonight in series finale vs #Nats pic.twitter.com/4BV1nqP051 – Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 28, 2021

We are talking about a gardener with 7 seasons of experience in the MLB, he has been a 3-time all’star, a two-time silver bat, MVP, and a 2017 World Series champion. In the past season, he was a one-time 2017 World Series MVP hitting 237 with 14 homers, 37 runs scored and 32 towed races.