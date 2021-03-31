George Springer to miss Opening Day due to injury

The leader of the Toronto Blue Jays on the MLB, Charlie Montoyo, announced during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the inactivity of the center fielder George springer during the early days of the 2021 season of the Big leagues, after being affected by an injury that will keep him on the disabled list.

According to various press reports, the product of a conference by the leader of the Tiles on the MLB, this announcement that the organization’s recent acquisition in the offseason, George springer will remain on the disabled list for ten days ahead of the Opening Day of the new season of the MLB, which has as a start date next Thursday, April 1.

The reports indicate that as a result of an oblique distention of the gardener, he will remain on the disabled list in the first ten days of the campaign. It is recalled that last March twenty-third, the ninth of the Toronto Blue Jays had announced that the outfielder had suffered a grade two sprain to his left oblique, annoyance for which he will be forced to spend the first part of the season on the disabled list.

The foreman of the organization of the Toronto Blue Jays, also announced that the starting pitcher of the ninth, Robbie Ray would be affected in the beginning of the campaign concerns 2021 of the MLB, who will also remain on the 10-day disabled list due to an elbow concussion.

#BlueJays manager Charlie Montoyo says George Springer and Robbie Ray will open the season on IL. Team is leaning toward two pitchers for final roster spots. – Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 31, 2021

George springer reached the ranks of the ninth of the Toronto Blue Jays from free agency, who agreed to a contract for six seasons of marriage with the organization. The veteran player is on his way to his eighth season in the MLB, The same that he will be looking for in the coming season for the sum of the two hundred (200) home runs in his career, in addition to the five hundred (500) laps driven.