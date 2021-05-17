George Soros buys shares linked to Archegos collapse

Great investors never miss out on great buying opportunities and that’s what they’ve done George Soros after buying shares of CBS Corporation, Discovery Communication Inc. and Baidu Inc. The same ones involved in the hard blow to Archegos Capital Management last March.

Billionaire George Soros’ investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc and Baidu Inc, as these shares were discounted after Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports.

Soros bought $ 194 million of ViacomCBS shares and $ 77 million of Baidu shares, according to the report. The firm also bought $ 46 million in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd Y $ 34 million in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

A person familiar with the Soros fund told Bloomberg that it owned no shares before the Hwang fund fell.

“Hwang ran a family office that collapsed in March and caused massive losses at some large banks when Archegos failed to meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $ 20 billion of capital and the total bets were over $ 100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his Family Office until he began to overuse leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy arises when investments start to lose money and banks that lend money to the investor start to get nervous and initiate margin calls, ”says Pattnaik.

Subsequently, shares in the Archegos, ViacomCBS, Discovery and other investments temporarily collapsed during the decommissioning of Archegos.

Global banks lost nearly $ 10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc and Morgan Stanley were among the worst hit.