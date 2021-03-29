George Segal, prolific actor, dies at 87

George Segal died at the age of 87.

(CNN) – George Segal, a prolific actor with a career spanning more than six decades, has died at the age of 87, his wife announced Tuesday.

“With devastation, the family announces that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” said Sonia Segal, in a statement provided by Sony Television.

George Segal was born in Long Island, New York and his acting credits range from “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” In 1966, for which he received an Oscar nomination, and “A Touch of Class” in 1973.

In the 1970s, he often played the tongue-in-cheek leads in such films as “The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox” and “Fun with Dick and Jane.” In the 1990s, George Segal was best known for his television roles, including that of Jack Gallo, the somewhat silly fashion magazine owner in “Just Shoot Me!”

In 2013, producer Adam F. Goldberg cast George Segal as the patriarch of the Jewish family Albert “Pops” Solomon in his semi-autobiographical series, “The Goldbergs.”

“By sheer fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops,” Goldberg said on Twitter Tuesday. Like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magic spark.

His agent, Abe Hoch, described George Segal as his close friend and client.

“I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human being, “he said in a statement provided by Sony.

CNN’s Seán Federico O’Murchú contributed to this report.