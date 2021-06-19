George Sear (‘With love, Victor’): “Season 2 is much more adult and complex”

The second season of ‘With love, Victor’. Disney + fiction, which is available on Star from June 18, continues to bet on diversity and representation of the LGBT community. It will be a different course at Creekwood High School and Victor (Michael Cimino) begins the year with the challenge of facing who he is in high school and not hiding his love for Benji (George Sear). “There will be a lot of challenges in their relationship in these episodes,” says Sear.

The first season ended with Victor confessing his homosexuality to his parents. After the first step, the second batch is challenged to narrate what happens next. “Initially, Victor and Benji passionately live their love, they are in a kind of bubble for the summer holidays, enjoying a honeymoon. But the summer season is over and they have to go back to high school,” he explains Sear in an interview for eCartelera.

“Not everyone is going to be able to accept Victor and that will show in the relationship. Yes, there will be many challenges this season. However there will also be room for joy. In the end, you are embracing who you are and that gives you love and well-being. He has around him people who love him as he is and who support him, including Benji, “he adds.

“It’s a series about celebrating who you are”

‘With love, Victor’ continues to be an example of both sexual and ethnic diversity this season. “Fundamentally, it is a youth series, only that it is an adolescent fiction that includes LGBT characters, so it is designed for the reality of these young people. I think the message, in this sense, is very optimistic. It is about celebrating who you are. and it is a message that reaches the people, that is the most important thing “, declares the British actor.

“I think they are serious about telling different stories with people from different backgrounds. Now it is time to give space to other types of stories in a conventional way. It is what series like this are doing that, in addition, have creators and producers very involved with respect to the representation, “the interpreter continues commenting on the importance that the protagonists of ‘With love, Victor’ belong to a non-Caucasian family.

The second season is again led by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger as showrunners and also continues to star Michael Cimino, George Sear, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernández, James Martínez and Ana Ortiz.