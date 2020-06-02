George Sanders in ‘Special Envoy’ More the written biography by his friend Brian Athene. And he just considered becoming an actor when he returned to England during the Great Depression when he worked at an advertising agency on the advice of a secretary. He learned to sing and thus earned a place in the British theatrical universe by climbing steps by leaps and bounds. And after passing through the West End and Broadway, he knocked on the door to Hollywood. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> His existence was as tortuous as that reflected in many of his characters. Born in Saint Petersburg in 1906, he passed the first decades of his life living very different facets of himself. His family moved to London when he was 11 years old after the Russian Revolution and after passing adolescence, he worked investigating the textile market, he managed a tobacco plantation in Argentina where he freed himself duel with a man. He won it according to the biography written by his friend Brian Athene. And he only considered being an actor when he returned to England during the Great Depression when he worked in an advertising agency on the advice of a secretary. He learned to sing and so on. He gained a place in the British theatrical universe by climbing steps by leaps and bounds, and after passing through the West End and Broadway, he knocked on the door to Hollywood.

BBC). The marriage lasted five years (1949-1954), and in 1970 he would marry her younger sister, Magda Gabor, although the relationship would only last for 32 days. And meanwhile, between success, failure and marriages, the idea of ​​death haunted him in secret. “Data-reactid =” 31 “> He married four times, the second time to the actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian beauty who died in 2016 at the age of 99. She herself described it harshly when she said in one of her most remembered phrases that “they were both in love with him. I fell out of love with him, he didn’t ”(BBC). The marriage lasted five years (1949-1954), and in 1970 he would marry her younger sister, Magda Gabor, although the relationship would only last for 32 days. And meanwhile, between success, failure, and marriages, the idea of ​​death haunted him in secret.

witty and temperamental”. Without a doubt, he was a talented actor who left an extensive legacy of some of the most remembered villains and heroes on the small and big screen, but above all a survivor stalked by tragedies. “Data-reactid =” 38 “> He was a 23 April 1972 when he stayed at the hotel in Castelldefels, killing himself two days later, leaving that note explaining that “he was bored.” But, in fact, George Sanders was depressed, his marital failures and nearby deaths affected him deeply. , he was beginning to deal with the first signs of dementia and had suffered a stroke. Furthermore, he was hurt after having sold his precious house in Mallorca (his girlfriend convinced him and he later regretted it.) He used to define himself as a horrible man, but His friends said he was “resourceful and temperamental.” He was undoubtedly a talented actor who left behind an extensive legacy of some of the best-remembered villains and heroes on the big and small screen, but especially his survivor stalked by tragedies.

Public domain; trailer image of Special delivery, “data-reactid =” 45 “> Image Source: Public Domain; Trailer image for Special Envoy,