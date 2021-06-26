George RR Martin will finish “differently”

The rapid rise in popularity of ‘Game of Thrones‘, the series devised by David benioff Y DB Weiss for HBO, it was as spectacular as its fall into the hells of fandom in its undeniably fast-paced final season.

It was not easy to adapt the unfinished ‘Song of ice and fire‘ from George RR Martin, the addictive heroic fantasy river novel that began publication in 1996 and of which we only have five volumes out of seven. Its condition of a half story, the speed of television rhythms and, why not say it, Martin’s calm when sitting down to write, made Benioff and Weiss have to invent the last third of their version and, although the Lenor of all this seemed satisfied, now he seems to feel somewhat regretful and assures that his end will be “something different” from the one seen on television.

“Looking back, I wish I had gotten ahead of the books,” he tells wttwchicago (via DigitalSpy). “My biggest problem there was that, when they started the series, I had four books already in print and the fifth came out just when the series started in 2011. I had five books ahead and these are gigantic, as you know; I never thought they’d reach me, but they did. They caught up with me and passed me and you know, that made it a bit strange because now the series was ahead of me and the series was going in somewhat different directions, so I’m still working on the book, but you’ll see my end when it comes out. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io