George RR Martin Signs Millionaire ‘Eight-Figure’ Deal With HBO

George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, has signed a ‘eight figure’ deal with HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the millionaire contract formalizes its participation in numerous projects, many of which are already underway, both for the television network and for the streaming service.

Although he seems not to find enough time to write A Song of Ice and Fire, on which Game of Thrones is based, or to finish the sixth installment of the saga, Winds of Winter, George RR Martin, adds a new challenge to his busy agenda, this time, to give life to a number to be determined of series and movies.

The news comes after HBO announced a battery of Game of Thrones prequels, two years after the end of the series. Is about 9 Voyages, a story that revolves around Lord Corlys Velaryon (Sea Snake), the head of House Velaryon and husband of Rhaenys Targaryen. The character is one of Westeros’ best-known maritime adventurers.

It is also developing 10,000 Ships, a story that takes place about 1,000 years before Games of Thrones and that takes as its axis the trip made by Princess Nymeria, who had an outstanding past in House Martell and founded the kingdom of Dorne, together with the Rhoynar between Essos and Dorne.

The trio of the latest announcements is completed with Flea Bottom, a story set in the poorest and most marginalized neighborhood of the city King’s Landing. It shows what was the landing of the king in the first seasons of Game of Thrones and how the Flea Bed was the birthplace of Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon.

George RR Martin wants to continue bringing the world of ‘Game of Thrones’ to life

In addition to the aforementioned projects, House of the Dragon, a series that is already underway and would arrive in 2022 to inaugurate an avalanche of Games of Thrones spin-offs. It will be set in the events that occurred in House Targaryen and its main engine will be the conflicts outlined in the book Fire and Blood written by George RR Martin.

The series will begin filming in April this year and will feature a cast consisting of Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), among others.

Plus it’s on the way Tales of Dunk and Egg, which feeds off a series of short novels published by George RR Martin and focuses on the story of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg (destined to become King Aegon V Targaryen), some 90 years before the series original.

HBO has not commented on the agreement signed with George RR Martin, but the aforementioned medium indicates that it will be working on close collaboration with writers of each of the projects and that, in addition, will assume the role of executive producer of them, as it has done previously in other projects.

