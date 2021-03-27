George RR Martin signs a millionaire contract with HBO to produce series and movies for HBO Max – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

British writer George RR Martin, known for the A Song of Ice and Fire saga on which the television series Game of Thrones was based, has signed a millionaire agreement to produce series and films with the HBO and HBO Max platforms.

According to an exclusive published this Friday by The Hollywood Reporter newspaper, which estimates the contract at around 50 million dollars, the author will be responsible for two new series, Who Fears Death and Roadmarks, in addition to the projects derived from the successful saga for the next five years.

Martin sold the rights to his novels to HBO in 2007, a deal that spawned the channel’s most successful series, Game of Thrones, which became the most Emmy-winning television fiction ever.

Now the author will oversee up to five projects based on the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.

The first derivative series, House of the Dragon, is scheduled to premiere in 2022 with a story inspired by the book Fire & Blood (2018), whose narration takes place some 300 years before the events reported in Game of Thrones and which delves into the history of the Targaryens.

On the other hand, in January it became known that HBO was beginning to shape a new Game of Thrones prequel that would revolve around George RR Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg short novels.

And there are three other ideas in development: 9 Voyages, on Corlys Velaryon’s sea voyages; Flea Bottom, about the poorest neighborhood in King’s Landing, and 10 thousand Ships, about Princess Nymeria.

These projects, as well as a hypothetical animated series, are in a very premature phase and it is possible that not all see the light.

For his part, Martin has launched his own video game, Elden Ring, while working on another series for Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform, and on a feature film titled In The Lost Lands.

