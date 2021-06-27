George RR Martin didn’t expect ‘Game of Thrones’ to hit the books

George RR Martin recently gave an interview (via IndieWire) in which he explained that regrets that ‘Game of Thrones’, the HBO series, caught up with his novels and ended up ahead of them.

“Looking back, I wish I had gotten ahead of the books,” confessed the writer of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, the series of books on which the series is based. “My biggest problem was that when they started the series I had four books already published, and the fifth came out just as the series started in 2011. I had a lead of five books, and these are gigantic books, as you know; I never thought they’d reach me, but they did. They caught up with me and they surpassed me“.

So far there are five published books in the saga: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Clash of Kings’, ‘Storm of Swords’, ‘Feast of Crows’ and ‘Dance of Dragons’. The series, written by DB Weiss and David Benioff, reached the events recounted in the fifth book roughly between the fourth and fifth seasons, and began to enter uncharted terrain by the novels from the sixth. The last two seasons are made up of practically unreleased material.

But Martin assures that the two novels that we have left to read will go in different directions from what was seen on television: “The series went ahead of me and in somewhat different directions. So I’m still working on the book, but you’ll see my end when it comes out.”

Yes indeed, It is not known when he will publish ‘Winds of Winter’, and he has not yet begun to write ‘A Dream of Spring’, the end of the saga. As we already know, the man is taking his time. Let’s hope it’s worth it.

‘The House of the Dragon’

HBO ran out of golden eggs with the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, but the chain is exploring new paths within the universe devised by George RR Martin. While developing various spin-offs and sequels that could see the light of day in the coming years, one has materialized and is in full swing..

It is about ‘The House of the Dragon’, a series that will explore the past of the Targaryen family to which Daenerys belongs. Ryan Condal is the showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik and writer along with Martin of this production that will tell of the civil war of the Targaryens called “The Dance of Dragons”. Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans lead the cast. It will premiere on HBO Max in 2022.