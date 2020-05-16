Mad Max has a lot to talk about. The tension between the protagonists was recently discussed, and now George Miller has revealed many details about his prequel called Imperator Furiosa.

A long time ago, it was confirmed that Mad Max was going to have a prequel and his name would be Furious Imperator. Recently, George Miller He took the time to talk a little about this new project that will focus on Furiosa, the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury on the road.

Regarding this new cast, a few months ago it was mentioned to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the male lead. However, it seems that the people behind the prequel to Mad Max it also has other actors and actresses in its sights. According to rumors, the names of Jodie Comer and Richard Madden. In the meantime, Anya Taylor-Joy would be in charge of giving life to the young Furiosa. But at the moment, they are all just rumors.

New details about the prequel

On this occasion, new details about this Mad Max prequel came to light. From The New York Times, they assure that the director is looking for an actress in her 20s to play the main role and hopes to shoot the film after “Three Thousand Years of Longing”. “After finishing it, and hopefully if everything goes back to normal after the pandemic, we will see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa,” says the creator of Mad Max.

The legal squabbles between Warner Bros. and the director surrounding Fury’s benefits on the road have hampered the progress of any franchise-related development. However, the director has already received the green light for the project and is in the process of casting. For years he has thought about using digital rejuvenation techniques so that Charlize Theron interpreted the character at his earliest age, but Miller is still not convinced with the results that this resource has given in films like The Irishman.: “I think there is still a disturbing valley. Everyone is about to solve it, particularly some Japanese video game designers, but I think there is still a very wide valley. “

Those who would return to the saga are cinematographer John Seale, who is practically retired after Mad Max: Fury on the Road, and production designer Colin Gibson, who won the Oscar for his work in the film starring Tom Hardy. . Gibson further advises that This new installment could be even more epic than the previous one, since he would have to design even more of the 135 vehicles he devised for Fury on the road..