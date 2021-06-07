George Lucas wants to take creative control of Star Wars

The original creator of Star Wars, George Lucas, wants to acquire LucasFilm so that he can regain creative control of the saga.

At the moment Star wars It seems that he is in one of the best moments since Disney I buy LucasFilm, since thanks to the series released as The Mandalorian and the ones that are about to arrive like The Book of Boba Fett, Cassian Andor, Kenobi Y Ahsoka Tano, fans are delighted with the franchise. But even so, at the management level it seems that not everything works as well as it should and now George Lucas he wants to be the boss of everything again.

George Lucas is determined to finance the third trilogy that he imagined in his mind before selling Lucasfilm to Disney, of which many details of the plot have been revealed and obviously had nothing to do with Episodes VII, VIII and IX that we saw in the cinema.

He has the money, but the problem is Disney.

If you look at the strategy Disney, they usually buy companies to add to their large conglomerate (Pixar, LucasFilm, Marvel Studios, FOX). So it is very difficult to create that they agree to sell a large stake to George Lucas from LucasFilm. Especially if they lose creative control. What’s more, Bob chapek is the new boss in Disney and it is almost impossible for him to authorize something like that. Since it would be something very difficult to explain to shareholders.

Actually in LucasFilm there are two sides, one that supports Kathleen kennedy, precisely the successor of George Lucas that he himself assigned. And others who are with Dave Filoni that thanks to his success with the series of Disney Plus he is moving up and has earned the trust of managers. So some will be in charge of the content of the cinema and the others of the streaming service. Something to George Lucas He does not like it, since he thinks that everything must be unified and that is why he wants to buy an important part of the company.

