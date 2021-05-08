George Lucas really believed the world would end in 2012

Luckily he was not right, but George Lucas was totally convinced that the world would come to an end in 2012.

If I had chosen the year 2020 or 2021, this story could be more prophetic. But George Lucas was prepared for the worst in 2012, as there was a hypothesis of the end of the world for that year based on Mayan mythology. Luckily they were not right, because despite wars, crises and pandemics, we are still here.

The filmmaker, actor and comedian, Seth rogen, has shared a story about how the famous creator of Star wars, George Lucas, he thought the world would end in 2012. Just the year he sold LucasFilm to Disney for 4,000 million dollars. Causality? Or did he need some fresh money so he could escape the planet?

Seth rogen states that he asked George Lucas if you could join him in his spaceship, to what the legend of Star wars answered flatly that “Not”. That moment left very shocked Seth rogen and that’s why he made his own version of the end of the world with the movie This Is the End of 2013.

Seth Rogen says George Lucas believed the world would end in 2012 When Rogen asked Lucas if he would let him escape on his spaceship, the director bluntly said ‘no’ “To this day, I am confounded and plagued by that story” (via @ConanOBrien) pic.twitter.com/ZgnP4RoLqG – Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 7, 2021

On some occasions, he has commented that he regrets the sale of LucasFilm.

Perhaps when verifying that the world continued to revolve around the Sun as it has been doing 4.55 billion years George Lucas You may regret selling your business to Disney. Especially when seeing that the first thing they did was Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) which is a remake of Episode IV: A New Hope (1977). Not to mention the Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) that destroyed the saga. At least the series of The Mandalorian has returned the franchise to its rightful place.

Maybe George Lucas He had some inside information to believe something would happen that year, but he missed his predictions. Hopefully the ancient Maya were not wrong in their estimation for 9 or 10 years.

You can see all the Star Wars movies and series on the Disney + streaming platform.