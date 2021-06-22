George Lucas’ political themes will be in Star Wars: the Acolyte

They are preparing the series of Star Wars: The Acolyte and now we know more interesting details of the plot that involve the ideas of George Lucas.

Leslye headland is the showrunner, executive producer and writer of the show Star Wars: The Acolyte to be broadcast in Disney Plus. She has revealed the creative process behind the series and inspiration in the work of George Lucas, especially when it comes to politics in the first two trilogies.

“We all follow in the footsteps of George Lucas. He is a huge devotee of cinema, and not only the film medium, but also the history of cinema and the way that cinema has been used and all the different genres that the original Star Wars trilogy infused into. Since it is something that only he can do. He believed so much in “cinema as a tone poem” that it only makes sense for people who are doing their own side stories or their own series or their own independent stories. It makes sense that they are taking on an aspect that he may have been interested in, or they are taking inspiration and infusing it into their particular content. “

“When you look at his original Star Wars trilogy, you get to pick all the different references, all the different things that he noticed. And then there’s the kind of psychological stream of how it all comes together and is so much bigger than just the reference, which is what ended up happening in the ’90s. All these references were made and recognized. It is the same with being online: either we have seen a clip or we have seen the movie. Whereas, someone like George Lucas, had to be a stubborn admirer and a fervent devotee of the art of cinema, to be able to choose the way he did it. “

He also spoke about the politics that will be in the series.

“In a way, that’s why that ends up happening. I don’t know for sure, but if I had to guess why the independents and the series ended up feeling like we’re going to move into this particular space or lean into this particular genre, which we know inspired George Lucas. And that also applies to ideology. I mean, it’s hilarious, because a lot of the feedback I get, and I use the term feedback very lightly. But when I go to social media, the feedback is: Don’t do Star Wars politics. I say, George Lucas made it political. ”

“Those are political movies. War is, by nature, political. That is what happens. It’s really what I was interested in talking about, looking at and digging into. So it’s a bit impossible to tell a story within your universe that doesn’t have to do with something. That has to be that the characters see themselves externally reflected in whatever is happening in the galaxy in that particular time period in which it occurs. You know? That’s another thing that we all inherit from him as well, and we hope to keep it reflected at work, hopefully. “

