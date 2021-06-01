George Lucas could make a new Star Wars trilogy

Legendary Star Wars creator George Lucas is in talks with Disney to return to the saga with a new trilogy.

George Lucas made a big decision in 2012 when selling LucasFilm to Disney for about $ 4 billion. Since then, he has always stayed very close to the movies of Star wars, since he has supervised some filming and has given his opinion to all those who have asked him. But now, things could change, as the director wants to return to the franchise and has met with Disney to discuss a new trilogy of Star wars.

But the information goes further, since it is in talks to once again have a financial participation in Lucasfilm Ltd. If this happens, his first decision will be to make a new trilogy financed by himself.

The future of the saga is assured.

After they will be released Episodes VII, VIII Y IX, the fans were a little disenchanted with the saga. But luckily, they released The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, a series that brings together the best of old movies with the most advanced technology. The result was a tremendous success and also from now on we will see many more premieres such as The Boba Fett Book, Ahsoka Tano, Kenobi, Cassian Andor, The bad consignment or Acolyte.

While in the cinema, they have already confirmed the film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from Patty jenkins, the director of Wonder woman. There are also several projects that they will be in charge of Taika waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Rian Johnson (The last Jedi).

When it comes to comics and novels they are also putting out a lot of material from Star wars for sale, since they are promoting the era to which they have called The Ata Republic, which would be about 200 years before the events of the Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Would you like George Lucas to make a new Star Wars trilogy? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for them to confirm it, we can review all their films in the Disney Plus streaming platform.