starwars.com, the one who shared the story, revealing that George Lucas he was determined to make a particular change because I was convinced that there was one detail that would confuse the viewers.“data-reactid =” 24 “> The anecdote came to light as part of the film’s 40th anniversary celebrations. It was the saga’s official website, starwars.com, who shared the story, revealing that George Lucas he was determined to make a particular change because I was convinced that there was one detail that would confuse the viewers.

To achieve this, they resorted to material they had on file as well as some models built for the occasion, but they also had to modify the soundtrack to extend it enough and the dialogue. The changes were subtle and the new version was finished in time for the national and world premiere, and that is why, in an era prior to social networks, no one noticed and only now, 40 years later, we know the anecdote.

RottenTomatoes, continues to be the most highly rated installment by critics of the entire saga with a passing rate of 94%, followed by Star wars and The awakening of strength (93%). “Data-reactid =” 35 “> Over time, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back became known as Episode V of the saga due to the universe of prequels and sequels surrounding the original trilogy. According to RottenTomatoes, it remains the most critically rated installment in the entire series with a passing score of 94%, followed by Star Wars and The Force Awakens (93%).