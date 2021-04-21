George grows gigantic in the absence of Kawhi

Hawks 112 – Magic 96

The Hawks are a reality. They have eight victories in the last ten games and remain in the lead (fourth) of the East squad that comes behind the three favorites (Sixers, Nets and Bucks). With Lou Williams’ best game since his return to Atlanta (22 points) and with Trae acting as leader, they broke the match in the fourth quarter to beat a Magic who already think more about the future.

Knicks 109 – Hornets 97

If the Hawks are serious, the Knicks are no less. Seventh consecutive victory (best streak in the league) for the Big Apple, who hit the stretch in the third quarter (31-16). In that fourth RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points. The Hornets, without LaMelo Ball for the rest of the year and at the moment not without Gordon Hayward, are slowly falling in the fight for the positions that give direct place to the playoffs.

Blazers 112 – Clippers 113

Extremely close game in Portland, decided by small details and for which he was the best player of the night on the court. Paul George made two free throws with 5 seconds to go that would end up giving the Clippers the victory. The forward finished with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds, making himself great in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who will be out for at least a week. The Blazers are still on a slump and are unable to chase away the ghost of the play-in.

Kings 120 – Wolves 134

The Minnesota Timberwolves abandon the league’s red lantern, a debatable honor that now belongs to the Houston Rockets. They do it thanks to their second win of the course over the Sacramento Kings, whose last win over the Mavs was a mirage – it’s the only game they’ve won in the last ten. In the Wolves, a great game for his particular Big Three, with 28 points from Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell and 26 from Karl-Anthony Towns, who also added 18 rebounds, his season record.

Pelicans 129 – Nets 134

Kyrie Irving stars in a stratospheric finish with 8 points in the last minute that save a Brooklyn Nets half in the frame. Fourth loss in a row for the New Orleans Pelicans. Read the chronicle here.