George Floyd’s trial begins with his relatives kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds

March 29, 2021

Those close to George Floyd knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to pay tribute to this African-American who died of suffocation under the knee of a white policeman, whose trial opens this Monday in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter for kneeling for almost nine minutes, in May 2020, on the neck of the African-American, immobilized on the ground face down and handcuffed, and who had lost consciousness after having screamed several times I couldn’t breathe

Subsequently, the jury in the George Floyd murder trial was sworn in

Information in development of the AFP

