Tiger Woods made his first comments on Monday since the death of George Floyd, saying that he warmly accompanies his family and all those people who are suffering right now.

“I have always had the highest respect for our police forces,” the 44-year-old golfer said in a statement via Twitter. “They train with such diligence to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy evidently crossed that line. “

Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by placing his knee on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the country, some of which have turned violent.

Woods’ statement comes a day after former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan made his first public statements about Floyd and the death of black people at the hands of police.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage, and frustration,” Jordan said in a statement posted on the Jordan brand and the team’s social media account. “I am with all those who ask to banish this deep-rooted racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough. “

Woods grew up in Southern California and said he learned from the 1992 Los Angeles riots that “education is the best way.” Thousands of people in the extreme south of the city, from a racial minority, took to the streets after a jury composed exclusively of white people acquitted four police officers, also white, of attacking Rodney King, black, during a traffic stop.

“We can make our point clear without having to burn down the neighborhoods we live in,” Woods said. “I hope that we can build a more secure and united society through honest and constructive dialogue.”