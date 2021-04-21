George Floyd’s Relatives: Today We Can Breathe Again

U.S.

After knowing the sentence in the case of George Floyd, both the relatives and the lawyer the Floyd celebrated the sentence imposed against the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

«Today, we can breathe again», toOne of Floyd’s brothers, Philonise, signed at a press conference in clear reference to George’s last words.

He also stressed “I feel relieved today,” he added, “because I will finally have the opportunity to get some sleep.”

«What happened to my brother was a movie. The world watched his life fade. And I have not been able to do anything but watch, especially in the courtroom, over and over again, at my brother being murdered, “added the victim’s brother tearfully.