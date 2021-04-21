George Floyd’s Relatives: Today We Can Breathe Again

After knowing the sentence in the case of George Floyd, both the relatives and the lawyer the Floyd celebrated the sentence imposed against the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

«Today, we can breathe again», toOne of Floyd’s brothers, Philonise, signed at a press conference in clear reference to George’s last words.

He also stressed “I feel relieved today,” he added, “because I will finally have the opportunity to get some sleep.”

«What happened to my brother was a movie. The world watched his life fade. And I have not been able to do anything but watch, especially in the courtroom, over and over again, at my brother being murdered, “added the victim’s brother tearfully.