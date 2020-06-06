Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has voiced support for protests of police abuses against the African-American community in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police last week, local media reported Thursday.

“George Floyd’s life mattered, Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered,” said Markle, who is American and of African American descent, in a speech on Wednesday afternoon in the virtual graduation from his old institute in Los Angeles, California.

The member of the British royal family – of which she is a part since her marriage to Prince Henry of Sussex in 2018 – thus showed her outrage at the deaths of these four African-American citizens when they were in police custody.

Names that are just the tip of the iceberg in a country in which, according to a survey published last August by Rutgers University, one in every thousand blacks dies at the hands of the police, 2.5 times more than the average citizen white.

Markle described the situation that the US is currently experiencing as “devastating” and said she was “very nervous” about having to talk about the matter, something that she considered necessary, because, she said, “the only wrong thing that can be said is not say nothing”.

The Duchess made a parallel between the current situation and her experience of the Los Angeles riots in 1992 due to another episode of racial discrimination against an African American and asked students to live these moments “as history, not as if it were their reality” .

Markle is just one of the many voices who have expressed outrage at the death of George Floyd on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down by pressing his neck with his knee for nearly nine minutes while ignoring his requests for help and three of his companions watched the scene impassively.

The four officers were fired from the body last week and have been prosecuted by the Minneapolis prosecutor for their alleged responsibility in Floyd’s death, something that has not stopped the outrage from mounting across the country, which has been channeled into mass protests. in thirty cities.

