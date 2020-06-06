George Floyd’s girlfriend confessed the last thing he said to her before learning of the murder. The victim wanted to open a restaurant for ex-convicts with the aim of offering them a second chance, revealed George Floyd’s girlfriend. George Floyd’s girlfriend also spoke about the criminal environment in which the African American was and which he had managed to get out of by moving to live in Minneapolis.

George Floyd’s girlfriend said they had plans to open a restaurant called Convict Kitchen together, and revealed that the last thing he said to her the day before he died was “I love you.”

Courteney Ross, 44, was photographed in a grim moment Thursday when she placed her hand on the coffin of Geroge Floyd, 46, during the funeral at a shrine at North Central University in Minneapolis, Daily Mail reported Friday.

Ross, who said she had been with George Floyd for three years until his death on May 25, was broken and comforted by mourners when he left the funeral of the African American whose death at the hands of police has sparked worldwide protests.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Ross spoke about his relationship with George Floyd, saying that the last time he spoke to him was the day before his death.

She mentioned that one of the last things she said to George Floyd was, “I love you.”

Ross, who runs a cafe in the northeast of the city, said George Floyd wanted to spend the rest of his life in Minneapolis and that his dream was to open his own restaurant.

“He came to Minneapolis about five years ago from Houston. He wanted to escape the criminal environment in which he found himself and after leaving prison, he moved to Minneapolis to start again, “said the woman.

He added that Floyd had changed his life since moving to the city.

He had served five years in prison after pleading guilty to assault aggravated by a 2007 armed robbery with another man.

During the incident, George Floyd entered a woman’s home, pressed a gun to her stomach, and searched for drugs at her home. When he could not find drugs or money in the house, he took jewelry and the woman’s cell phone, according to a police report, cited by the referred media.

“He spent some time in a Texas prison and after being released he was able to get help with an organization called Turning Point. One job led to another and another. I really loved being here. Here he got some peace in his life, ”said the girlfriend.

“Floyd’s dream was to open our own restaurant, he had even chosen a name: Convict Kitchen.”

George Floyd wanted to hire ex-convicts to work at the restaurant to give them a second chance as he gave it to them.

Floyd even chose some of the foods he wanted to serve his customers. He wanted to serve food in his restaurant that the convicts would cook in his cell. ”