George Floyd’s girlfriend claims he was addicted to opiates and had covid-19

Courtney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, said Thursday that the deceased had covid-19 and was addicted to opiates in a Emotional testimony in the trial against the former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering the African American.

“Floyd and I suffer from opiate addiction”, Ross said, in response to a question from the prosecution on the fourth day of the process, which takes place in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

The witness then explained that their experience with drugs is “the classic story of many people addicted to opiates.”

“We both suffered from chronic pain “he explained,” mine was on the neck and hers was on the back, we both had recipes, but once they ran out, we became addicted, and we really tried hard to end that addiction many times. “

The prosecution was the first to ask about Floyd’s use of opiates, although it is Chauvin’s defense attorneys who are interested in this aspect of his life, since they want to argue that he died from previous health problems and from taking drugs.

Floyd lost his life last May when four officers tried to arrest him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground pressing her knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

At Thursday’s hearing, Ross revealed that months before his death in March, Floyd was hospitalized for overdose, when she was questioned by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

“I took him to work, but he didn’t feel well, his stomach hurt, I was cringing with pain, I don’t know it felt right and he told me he needed to go to a hospital, so I took him straight to the hospital. We went to the emergency room, “said the deceased’s girlfriend.

Nelson then asked her if she learned later that it was due to an overdose, to which the witness answered yes.

Defense tactic

Faced with the strategy of the defense of focus on Floyd’s addiction, The African-American’s family issued a statement on Thursday, read by his lawyers, to criticize this tactic.

“We fully hope the defense brings George’s character and his fight against addictions to trial because this is a tactic when the facts are not on your side “, lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci wrote on behalf of Floyd’s relatives.

At another point during her appearance, Ross noted that her boyfriend gave positive in covid-19 test at the end of last March and that he had to quarantine along with his roommates.

“Sister, are you okay?”

The victim’s girlfriend is the thirteenth witness cited by the prosecution in the trial against Chauvin, which began Monday.

The woman burst into tears briefly when she recounted how did you meet the deceased in August 2017. “It’s one of my favorite stories,” he said.

Ross explained that they met when he was working as a security guard in an establishment of the Salvation Army, a charity organization, where she was waiting for the father of her child, who did not appear.

Then Floyd approached her and said “sister, are you okay?”, To which she replied no. Floyd then proposed pray together, according to Ross’s narration.