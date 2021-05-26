George Floyd’s family created a fund to help the black community

15 minutes. The family of African American George Floyd, who died aged 25 a year ago suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer, created a program to help the black community with part of the money obtained in the civil agreement with the city that was the scene of his demise.

The George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund has a seed capital of $ 500,000. It will provide assistance to black-owned organizations and businesses in the Powderhorn neighborhood of south Minneapolis. In that town the African American at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

This was announced on Tuesday by the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump. In a statement, he explained that Floyd’s relatives “feel that something positive must come out of the pain and injustice they suffered“.

The fund “will be a long-term instrumental partner for black-owned businesses in the neighborhood where he died, where we have all seen the continued negative impact of systemic racism,” Crump noted.

The money comes from the $ 27 million civil settlement George Floyd’s family reached with the city of Minneapolis.

Through the fund, grants of 5,000, 10,000 and 25,000 dollars will be given to entities established in that neighborhood that have a local impact. They will be used to renovate or expand their businesses, assume the cost of fellowships or training programs and awareness programs on community arts.

The death of George Floyd

Floyd’s death triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in the US since the late 1970s following the assassination of Martin Luther King with a single plea: an end to police brutality against racial minorities.

Today we announced the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund, giving breath to those impacted by systemic racism. It will be an instrumental, long-term partner to Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood where George Floyd died. – Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 25, 2021

Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes, was found guilty last April on all 3 counts. He was tried for involuntary murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

Since he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for each of the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third. The reading of his sentence will take place on June 25.