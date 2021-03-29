George Floyd’s family, before trial: “We need a conviction”

The family, friends and legal team of African American George Floyd, who was allegedly asphyxiated by a police officer in May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, They requested a conviction for that agent, Derek Chauvin, on the eve of the start of the proceedings of the trial.

“(Chauvin) took the soul out of my brother’s body, while begging for his mom. No man would have to do that. I need justice for George; we need a conviction “, said the brother of the deceased, Philonise Floyd, in the vigil organized this Sunday in the Baptist Church Greater Friendship Missionary, located in the south of Minneapolis.

In addition, Philonise, who was accompanied by several relatives, claimed in her speech that the The judicial system in the United States is the same for whites and African Americans.

“There should not be two systems of justice. It shouldn’t be one for White America and one for Black America. We are one, “insisted an emotional Philonise, who received loud applause from the hundreds of people gathered in that church.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, also present at the ceremony, warned that Chauvin’s defense will “attack the character” of George Floyd during the trial.

“The only thing that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force”Crump said in response to those who claim that the African American died from high fentanyl consumption, not from suffocation.

After the vigil in the church, several of the attendees went to the exact point where Floyd passed away in May 2020 to make one last prayer before the start of the oral arguments of the case, scheduled for this Monday.

Chauvin was filmed by security cameras and passers-by mobiles while pressing his knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on the neck of Floyd, who, handcuffed and lying on the ground, called his mother and repeated two dozen times: “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

The now ex-police officer is accused of three charges that, from major to minor, are murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

The aggression sparked the largest anti-racism protests in the United States since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in the late 1960s.