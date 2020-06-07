Jane Elliott has been teaching about racism for more than 50 years.

After the death of George Floyd, the African-American who died after a police officer put a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, Elliott’s reflections reappear in the debate over the racism in United States.

Elliott lives in the state of Iowa, USA, and is famous for the exercise “Blue eyes, brown eyes”, in which the participants are divided into two groups and one of the groups is made to believe that it is lower the other.

The exercise seeks to leave a lesson on how racism is a learning instilled from childhood.

Professor Elliott has received the Award for Excellence in Education from the US National Association for Mental Health. and in 2016 she was one of the 100 women featured by the BBC.

In an interview with BBC Mundo, Elliott analyzes the protests that have been unleashed after Floyd’s death, criticizes President Donald Trump for handling the situation and also the media for reproducing images of the policeman with his knee on Floyd.



. Floyd’s death has caused protests in several US cities

The following is a summary of Elliott’s phone conversation with BBC Mundo.

What is happening in the United States?

We are living a situation that we create, the so-called “white people”. I say it in quotes because we believe that there is such a thing as white people, but it is not.

We are dealing with the consequences of our behavior. You can’t, listen to me, you can’t abuse a group of intelligent people for 300 years and expect them to endure it indefinitely. We should have been more aware of that.

We should have educated ourselves, now is the time to educate ourselves. The material is there, all we have to do is deny everything we learned as children and start thinking as adult human beings. We have to overcome our ego state as children and start behaving like adults.

We must realize that there is only one human race on the face of the Earth. Homo sapiens, human beings, are a single race that comes in different sizes, shapes, colors, genders, and gender orientations, but they are all members of the same race.

When we get past the idea that there are several different races, we will have defeated racism.

Part of his message is to explain that we all have a common ancestor …

We are human beings whose ancestors were moving away from Africa, where humanity began. As they moved farther from the equator, their bodies began to be less exposed to sunlight, so they began to produce less melanin, so their skin, hair, and eyes became lighter. But their brains didn’t get bigger, they have to realize that.

We are all descendants of black people, those black people had the brain, the courage and the creativity to leave the area of ​​the equator, and as they did they became clearer.

The idea of ​​races is not even a myth, it is a lie.



.Jane believes that the protests in the US they are the result of centuries of discrimination from whites to blacks.

Do you think that people find it difficult to understand that?

This is not something difficult to understand, what happens is that for pale people, the color of their skin is something they have and no one else has, they feel good about a physical characteristic over which they have no control.

What do you think of President Trump’s handling of the situation?

Trump is a man who is in a position for which he is not fit. We have to realize that the person we call President is a man who has never developed an adult ego.

The job of education is to lead us to an adult ego, so that we can think like adults. He does not think like an adult, it is a case of arrested development.

When people finally realize that, they will stop following it.

What is happening now with his permission, because he does not say it, but he is allowing it to happen, it allows him to justify other things. It diverts attention from the coronavirus and puts it on those black people who are tired of abuse and are finally taking to the streets. While this is happening, we will not be talking about the coronavirus.

He has no idea what he is doing or where we are going. He looks less and less stable, I’m concerned about his mental stability. It seems more and more that he is not in control of himself.



.Elliott began his fight against racism after the death of Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

What do you think of the violence that has accompanied some of the protests?

My view is that television networks that repeatedly put pictures of a white cop with his knee around a black man’s neck are using that to intimidate black men and their mothers.

How must a black woman with black children feel when she sees that policeman with his knee on that black man’s neck? And three other police officers holding him. What does that say to every black woman in America? It clearly tells him: be careful because this is what awaits you in the future.

We better stop showing that image over and over again. Journalists say “these images are strong, you may not want to see them.” Instead they should say, “We are not going to show that image over and over again; If you want to see it, search it in Google ”. It is time to stop with that, it is inhuman, insensitive and should be illegal.

And when the police aren’t charged with first-degree murder, another message is sent: “Look, we can kill you on camera.”

That image is sending the wrong message about the police in this country and black people. Send the message that we are afraid of black men and we must reduce the number of them.



Janee ElliottElliot practiced the “Blue Eyes, White Eyes” exercise for the first time with her third graders.

His anti-racism work began in 1968, just the day after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. What is the difference between the protests that took place then and now?

The difference is that back then we had not had a black president for eight years in the White House. During those eight years, members of white supremacist groups remained low-key.

But now, because we have a white man in the White House, white people are being re-energized, showing up en masse to tell the world that white people are running this country.

When talking about differences between people, the term “tolerance” is often used, a word that you don’t like very much …

I will never forget former Vice President Dick Cheney. He has a daughter who is a lesbian and a journalist asked him, “How do you feel about having a daughter who is a lesbian?” And Cheney replied, “I can tolerate homosexuals.”

Oh, how sweet of him… If I were his daughter and he told me that, I wouldn’t appreciate it.

You tolerate ugly things that at some point will go away, but people are not tolerated, people are accepted, recognized and appreciated.

I don’t want anyone to put up with me, because that means they can take me. I want to be recognized, appreciated and valued.

In your courses you often ask fair-skinned people to stand up if they would like to be treated the way they are treated.as people blacktoYes, and no one stands up. What does that reaction mean?

That shows that they know what’s going on, they know who’s causing it, they know it’s ugly, and they know they don’t want it to happen to them.

But they also know they don’t do anything about it because then they would treat them the way people of color are treated.

White people know that as long as it’s only happening to blacks, they have nothing to worry about.

I will not tolerate, I will not put up with people who are ignorant enough to mistreat others just because of what they think they know about skin color.