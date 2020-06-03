Cornel West is a leading figure in the fight against racism and is recognized as one of the leaders who upholds the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event has sparked protests in dozens of US cities. and it has revived the debate on racism in the country. The following is a summary of an interview Cornel had with the BBC on May 29. Not really. People’s concerns are much deeper than that. It is not a matter of filing charges, people want to be held accountable in terms of conviction. They want responsibility to be taken on behalf of those who are killing their fellow citizens. But this is a deeper matter. We have wonderful human beings in the United States, but the United States is a failed social experiment, to the point where when it comes to black and poor people its capitalist economy fails; the militarized state fails; its mercantile culture in which everything and everyone is for sale, fails. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged during the Obama administration. Plus This failure has been unfolding for 400 years and although it has worked for some, when it comes to working poor people, but especially poor working people of color, it is a failure. This is chronic, we are talking about something that has deep roots. Samuel Beckett was right when he said, “Try again, fail again, fail better.” US history Dealing with the legacy of white supremacy is failing, but trying to fail a little better, demanding accountability a little better, condemning a little better, but in the end white supremacy runs deep into the country, predatory capitalism creeps so deep into the country… It is very difficult for decent Americans who really hate white supremacy, who are anti-racists, to gain some kind of power, to have some kind of organization that enables the fundamental transformation that the American empire needs. George Floyd’s death revives debate over racism in the US More

It is true, I am glad to see that my dear brother Barack Obama is saying things.

What we have seen on the streets in Minneapolis is in many ways a denunciation against black politicians, an indication against black professionals, an indication of the black bourgeoisie that has accommodated itself to predatory capitalism, to the structures of white supremacy.

Floyd’s death sparked protests in several U.S. cities.

Plus

They are not the pretty words, but the structural reforms, especially with the neo-facist thug who is in the White House.

When Trump called my brothers and sisters “thugs” on the streets, I said: “no, he is a neo-facist, he is the one who has been using violent language, expressions of hatred and contempt for Mexicans, Muslims, blacks , gays, lesbians. ” I want to keep the context of language in mind.

We had heard it before, it was a policeman in 1967 in Miami. It was a police chief who said to a black man, “The moment you start looting, we will start shooting.”

The British Broadcasting Corporation

So that’s what you get from a neo-facist thug like Donald Trump. And I’m just being objective, a bully is someone who believes they can do anything with impunity, without taking responsibility, that’s Donald Trump regarding the laws, regarding the use of language, and so on.

He takes that language from a deeply authoritarian, xenophobic, and white supremacist police chief to make it appear that he is going to respond in full force.

This is cowardly, we know … they speak this language of thugs, but when it comes to taking charge, individually, they refuse to do it, it’s up to them to put their tanks and their policemen.

We are not afraid, we are not intimidated by that language, at least not me.

I’m not saying you have to accept it, I’m just saying I speak from my heart, in terms of an objective condition.

I have bully tendencies within me, I have a gang orientation within me, and I have to fight them every day, it is a human condition, but some, like Donald Trump, are less successful in that fight and are part of a much larger authoritarian right-wing movement in the US