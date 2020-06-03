Cornel West is a recognized figure in the fight against racism. .

Cornel West is a leading figure in the fight against racism and is recognized as one of the leaders who upholds the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

He has been a professor at the universities of Yale, Princeton and the University of Paris, and currently teaches at Harvard.

He has written over 20 books on issues of race, African heritage, and democracy. He also acted in the film. Matrix, and participated as a philosophical commentator on the trilogy that was released in 2004.

West speaks in tone provocative and in this interview with the BBC he shares his vision of what he considers a “failed social experiment” in the US, the “legacy of white supremacy”, and his emphatic position against President Donald Trump and the language that the president used to refer to protesters who have taken to the streets after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white cop press the neck with your knee for more than 8 minutes.

The event has sparked protests in dozens of US cities. and it has revived the debate on racism in the country.

The following is a summary of an interview Cornel had with the BBC on May 29.

Officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges of third grade for the death of George Floyd. Will this help to calm the violence down a bit and respond to people’s concerns?

Not really. People’s concerns are much deeper than that. It is not a matter of filing charges, people want to be held accountable in terms of conviction. They want responsibility to be taken on behalf of those who are killing their fellow citizens.

But this is a deeper matter. We have wonderful human beings in the United States, but the United States is a failed social experiment, to the point where when it comes to black and poor people its capitalist economy fails; the militarized state fails; its mercantile culture in which everything and everyone is for sale, fails.

The Black Lives Matters movement emerged during the Obama administration. .

This failure has been unfolding for 400 years and although it has worked for some, when it comes to working poor people, but especially poor working people of color, it is a failure.

This is chronic, we are talking about something that has deep roots. Samuel Beckett was right when he said, “Try again, fail again, fail better.”

US history Dealing with the legacy of white supremacy is failing, but trying to fail a little better, demanding responsibility a little better, condemning a little better, but in the end white supremacy runs so deep in the country, predatory capitalism runs so deep in the country…

It is very difficult for decent Americans who really hate white supremacy, who are anti-racists, to gain some kind of power, to have some kind of organization that enables the fundamental transformation that the American empire needs.

George Floyd’s death revives debate over racism in the US .

I would like to read you an excerpt from a statement released by former President Obama. It was an email you received from someone who says: «Lto the knee at the neckor it’s a metaphor for how the system arrogantly keeps black people contained, ignoring their cries for help«. It destroys me, I find it ironic that in the US has been a symbol Kneel down and now we have another symbolic knee incident in which a black man is killed.

It is true, I am glad to see that my dear brother Barack Obama is saying things.

As you know, it was a black president, with a black attorney general, a black director of national security, and that was the context for the birth of the Black Lives Matters movement, because when you have black faces in high office, they can’t talk about damaging legacy of white supremacy, or its connections to Wall Street and militarism. So, it’s not just a matter of professional blacks saying words …

What we have seen on the streets in Minneapolis is in many ways a denunciation against black politicians, an indication against professional blacks, an indication of the black bourgeoisie that has accommodated itself to predatory capitalism, to the structures of white supremacy.

Floyd’s death sparked protests in several U.S. cities. .

They are not the pretty words, but the structural reforms, especially with the neo-facist thug who is in the White House.

When Trump called my brothers and sisters “thugs” on the streets, I said, “No, he is a neo-facist, he is the one who has been using violent language, expressions of hatred and contempt for Mexicans, Muslims, blacks , gays, lesbians ». I want to keep the context of language in mind.

When you turn from Barack Obama, a black neoliberal president who spawned a movement like Black Lives Matters, with which class issues and poverty became crucial, and then a neo-facist in the White House… you have Brother Obama and Brother Trump apparently very different, and still showing continuity when it comes to the plight of poor and hard-working people, especially black, especially brunette.

I’m sure of that the president and his followers will deny that he is a «neofacista thug«, but I understand what you are concerned about the language he uses. What does the phrase say to you andhe used «CWhen the looting begins, the shooting begins«?

We had heard it before, it was a policeman in 1967 in Miami. It was a police chief who said to a black man, “The moment you start looting, we will start shooting.”

So that’s what you get from a neo-facist thug like Donald Trump. And I’m just being objective, a bully is someone who believes they can do anything with impunity, without taking responsibility, that’s Donald Trump regarding the laws, regarding the use of language, and so on.

He takes that language from a deeply authoritarian, xenophobic, and white supremacist police chief to make it appear that he is going to respond in full force.

This is cowardly, we know … they speak this language of thugs, but when it comes to taking charge, individually, they refuse to do it, it’s up to them to put their tanks and their policemen.

We are not afraid, we are not intimidated by that language, at least not me.

Dr. West, I must draw your attention again to the fact that you are calling a neofacista, but I understand his frustration.

I’m not saying you have to accept it, I’m just saying I speak from my heart, in terms of an objective condition.

I have bully tendencies within me, I have a gang orientation within me, and I have to fight them every day, it is a human condition, but some, like Donald Trump, are less successful in that fight and are part of a much larger authoritarian right-wing movement in the US