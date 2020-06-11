.: have you committed or suffered from micro-racism?

A white couple walks down the sidewalk and sees a black man approaching. The pair goes on alert: the man grabs his cell phone in his pocket and the woman holds her bag tightly.

The black man notices the couple’s reaction, but simply walks past her and they all go their way.

What happened? Why, if apparently nothing happened, were such seconds tense?

This scene, which for many seems familiar, could have been a «racial microaggression«, also known as micro-racism.

Micro-racisms are racist attitudes or behaviors that occur so subtly in everyday life that many times They go unnoticed.

They are slights, insults and degrading messages that people send to others based on skin color or ethnic origin, without knowing the impact that these messages generate.

This is how they are defined by Derald Wing Sue, professor of psychology and education at Columbia University, who has specialized in the study of microaggressions.

These are so subtle, Sue explains, that they are often discussed even “with good intention« or without those involved being aware of what is happening.

The couple at the beginning of this article, for example, could have unintentionally sent the message of «You are a criminal, you are going to rob me» or “you are poor and dangerous” to the black man he came across.



The tip of the iceberg

The case of George Floyd, the African-American man who died on May 24 after a white police officer pressed his knee against his neck for more than eight minutes, revived the debate on racism in United States.

But does it make sense to talk about micro-racism when Floyd’s case is much more serious and could have been a homicide?

According to Professor Sue, yes.

Floyd’s death «it’s just the tip of an iceberg«, says the professor to BBC Mundo.

“It is very easy to say that racism resides in the hatred of the police who commit these acts, and that I’m good and it is not me to blame ”, says the professor.

I can understand that there are protests. It is easy to speak out against these cases, “says the expert.

“But I think what most people should start doing is looking within themselves. No we are immune to the racial prejudices inherited from our society ”, he stresses.

“What I don’t want is for us to get away from the personal work that every citizen must do,” explains Sue, who affirms that her research shows that biases and prejudices occur continuously and involve a large part of the US population. USA



Everyday situations

For years Sue has studied everyday situations that can be considered micro-racists, but she has also had to live them.

“People often come up to me and say‘ dr Sue, you speak excellent english‘«, Says the professor, who is of Asian origin but was born in the USA.

“They say it with the intention of making it a compliment, but on an unconscious level they are telling me because they perceive me perpetually as a foreigner in my own countryAs if he were not a true American. “

And like that, Sue lists many other situations. Here are some examples that he includes in his research:

Assume that a person is a foreigner just because of their physical appearance and ask them, for example, to teach you words in what you think their native language.

Assign a level of intelligence to a person based only on their skin color or ethnicity. For example, saying to a black person,you are a pride for your race« It may carry the implicit message that blacks are generally not as smart as whites.

Ask an Asian to help you with a math homework, just because you assume that all of that origin are good in this matter.

Say phrases like «me not I distinguish colors« They may have the connotation that a person’s ethnic and racial experiences are being denied.

Claim that “I am not racist, I have several black friends«Because it implies that the person who says it believes they are immune to racism just because they have black friends.

To say that «tall can succeed in this society if they work hard enough ». It is a very common phrase, but according to Sue’s analysis, this expression hides the message that people of African origin are lazy and incompetent and need to try harder.

Sue’s studies also cite other examples from everyday life, such as asking black or Latino people “to calm down and not make as much noise” or assuming that a black or Latino is a service employee.



Subtle assaults

“Microaggressions are chronic and constant, and they are a reflection of implicit biases, ”says Sue.

“They are the reflection of ways of seeing the world in terms of superiority and inferiority, of normal and abnormal.”

But they are so subtle that they put the recipient on the spot. The person receiving the microaggression may feel insulted without really knowing why.

For his part, maybe the aggressor don’t even realize you’re being offensive.

In this sense, according to Sue, if the offended person makes any kind of questioning, he faces being told that he is a «paranoid« or «hypersensitive«.

But if he doesn’t say anything, the confusion builds up and causes emotional damage, says the expert.

The teacher explains that for the offended it becomes a very complicated situation in which he loses if he claims, but he also loses if he stay’s quiet.

On the other hand, for someone who considers himself a “decent” person and commits an act of micro-racism, it may be difficult to accept that he has a look full of prejudices.

“No one is immune to inheriting the racial, gender and sexual orientation prejudices of our society,” says Sue, but she clarifies that many times these biases go beyond conscious acts, and that is why acts that are unintentionally committed oppress and discriminate.



It’s an exaggeration?

The study of micro-racism is not without controversy.

Some critics of Sue say that her way of speaking about micro-racism is disproportionate and can lead to negative situations.

“(The theory of micro-racism) restricts, rather than promotes spontaneous interaction between members of different racial groups,” explained for example Kenneth R. Thomas, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in an article by the American Psychological Association (APA).

In the text, Thomas claims that Sue’s theory can cause problems where there are none and “characterizes people of color as weak and vulnerable and reinforces a culture of victimization«.

Sue is aware of the criticism.

“Many of my colleagues say that microaggressions are “Gross nonsense”innocuous and insignificant trivialities », he says.

Sue, however, warns of the «cumulative impact« that have.

They are almost invisible, but “constant in the lives of people of color, as begin in the moment in the bornn and they continue giving until they die, from when they get up until they go to bed ».

“They are a constant reminder of historical discrimination, so a simple microaggression can be the drop that fills the glass“

In addition, Sue mentions that research shows that microaggressions are related to affecting the mental health of those who receive them, creating hostile environments in work or educational centers, the decrease in work performance, the perpetuation of stereotypes and the deepening of inequality.



What to do in the face of micro-racism?

A micro-racism situation is complicated, but Sue and her team have identified some strategies to deal with the situation, even taking into account that it can become dangerous for who receives the aggression.

These strategies include showing the offender what they just did or said and explaining why it is wrong; demand respect and ask him to stop doing it; or seek support from an authority, a professional or a trusted person.

Kevin Nadal, a psychologist at the University of the City of New York, proposes a guide with questions that can be useful when decide if it’s worth it respond to a microaggression:

If I answer, could it jeopardize my physical safety?

If I answer, will the person be defensive and will this lead to an argument?

If I answer, how will this affect my relationship with this person?

If I don’t answer, will I regret not saying something?

If I don’t answer, does that convey that I accept that behavior?

Professor Sue, for example, says that every time someone tells him that he speaks English very well, he simply responds:Thank you very much, you also speak it very well«.

