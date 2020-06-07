France looks at the United States and not only sees a distant country, but a reflection of its own fractures, of its trauma. The death of a black citizen at the hands of a bank policeman, the mobilizations against racism in the police and other institutions, the gap that has never been closed has a specifically French echo, beyond the wave of shock around the world .

Images of George Floyd’s dying on May 25 on a Minneapolis street and in broad daylight, under Agent Derek Chauvin’s knee, rekindled the memory of the death, four years ago, of Adama Traoré, a man of 24 years while he was in police custody, without cameras to record or other testimonies that the three gendarmes present. Last Tuesday, a demonstration calling for “justice for Adama” gathered more than 20,000 people in Paris. The causes of his death have not been clarified. The latest court report attributes it to heart problems. The family, based on independent reports, indicate that it was the gendarmes who suffocated him.

In France, the demonstrations that, in defiance of sanitary norms to avoid the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, have brought together thousands of people, present a peculiarity compared to those of other countries. They are protests against the French here and now: the conviction that the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement (black lives matter) are applicable in a European country so different from the USA.

“We are here in honor of the memory of George Floyd and Adama Traoré,” said Congo-born Diane Mputu on Saturday during a demonstration in central Paris. “Of course the United States can be compared to France!” He continues. “They say there is a parallelism, but they are not parallel: they are perpendicular, two causes that intersect. We are at the same point, the same fears, the same complaints. “

The French reaction oscillates between two arguments. The first is that racial injury in American society, and discrimination against minorities in their relationship with law enforcement and the judicial system, is reproduced in France. According to this argument, the country would close its eyes to an uncomfortable reality under the argument that in the French Republic there are no groups or communities, but only free and equal citizens before the law. The contrary argument maintains that any comparison with the United States is absurd: its history of slavery and segregation, its communities recognized as such (African American, Latino, Asian …).

“In France there has been racism and exploitation, but colonial exploitation is not the same: the French nation was not built on ethnic or racial grounds,” says Gilles Clavreul, former inter-ministerial delegate in the French Government for the fight against racism and anti-Semitism , and today responsible for Aurore, a progressive and republican ideas laboratory. “In France, the problem is not uniquely between blacks and whites, but it is linked to a very particular story: if there is a ‘past that does not happen’ in France, it is the relationship with Algeria, it is our blind spot that we did not succeed in purging” , he adds in reference to the colonial war and its aftermath.

In the absence of ethnic statistics in France, it is difficult to compare with the US to what extent minorities are more likely to end up in prison, for example. But there are signs. In 2013, the sociologist Didier Fassin, based on an investigation in a prison on the outskirts of Paris, concluded that “blacks and Arabs represent two thirds of detainees and even more than three quarters of those under the age of 30,” according to what was published. the Libération newspaper.

David Le Bars, general secretary of the union of commissioners of the national police, defends that “when there is a case of racism, it is necessary to be intractable”. In other words, investigate thoroughly. But he denounces: “There is an ideological fight to weaken the police.”

Every comparison has its limits. About a thousand people die each year in the United States at the hands of the police. In France, there are around twenty, as researcher Mathieu Zagrodzki explained to the Marianne magazine. “In France, the police hurt a lot, but kill little,” he says. The American mirror, while reflecting some French fractures, is imperfect.

Drip of complaints, and promise of sanctions

“The French model, universalist and, as the Americans say, ‘color blind’ [literalmente ciego de las diferencias de color]It is very good when it works, it is an ideal model, but it does not stand in reality, “says Abdourahman Waberi, a French writer born in Djibouti and a professor at George Washington University.

Waberi cites a report by the Ombudsman, equivalent to the Ombudsman, by conservative political veteran Jacques Toubon. 80% of “young people perceived as black or Arab” declared having been controlled by the police or the gendarmes between 2012 and 2017, according to a report published that year by Toubon, compared to 16% of the rest of the population.

The trickle of news about possible police excesses is constant. Not only towards blacks or Arabs: with the revolt, mostly white and with a violent component, of the yellow vests, the denunciations multiplied.

In the past few days, allegations have piled up: a Facebook group where police allegedly uttered racist insults: the recordings, revealed on an Arte network podcast, of agents in the city of Rouen insulting Arabs and blacks and arguing on the possibility of a civil war with a racial background. Cases of alleged attacks that have led the Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, to warn that “every lack, every excess, every word, including racist expressions, will be the subject of an investigation, a decision, a sanction.”

The debate is whether racism is systemic – in the police and in society – or is it isolated cases. “There are racist police officers as in other institutions, and there is diversity in the police, but there are also mechanisms that complicate the access of young people to the ‘banlieues’ [los barrios del extrarradio urbano] to responsibilities, to positions, to institutions ”, says in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Journal du dimanche’, the ex-minister of Justice Christian Taubira, born in Guyana, and black.