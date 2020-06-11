In Camden the new order for the police for several years is to go out and meet the neighbors.

Notoriously drugged, he acts very aggressively, threatening clients. He leaves the scene and points the knife at two policemen before trying to flee. As he is surrounded by more officers, he continues to threaten them and walk.

Police officers have the option of neutralizing it with their weapons, they have the right to do so, since a police rule from decades ago says that anyone with a knife within 6 meters represents a threat to their lives.

They can shoot him to kill him.

But in Camden, a city in the United States with high rates of poverty and violence, the police have been implementing a new approach to the use of public force since 2015.

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, have drawn the attention of the United States. towards little Camden City.

From protesters to congressmen, calls for reform of the police forces are growing, and some are even calling for the dismantling of the departments.

In Camden they did something similar: a reconstruction that began with the firing of all police officers in 2013 and continued with a new approach to how to generate public safety.

“5 years ago I would not be alive”

The Camden police officers followed the man with the knife, cleared the street, walked alongside him until he was completely surrounded.

Every so often one asked him to drop the knife. They waited. Almost all of the weapons were holstered, only a few held them subtly at their sides.

About 45 minutes later they managed to stop him.

“Those agents would be 100% legally justified to use lethal force,” the lieutenant told the BBC. Kevin Lutz, who has overseen the transformation of the Camden police, explaining the case in 2017.

“If they had remained immovable, a deadly encounter would have been forced at that point. By allowing it to evolve, it ended with an arrest and the suspect is alive. 5 or 10 years ago, I wouldn’t be, ”he said.

Part of the change in strategies at Camden has been instructing police officers not to rush situations. Analyze them to make better decisions, which contrasts with what happened with George Floyd, who was unconscious after about 8 minutes of fighting with the police.

“We insist that our officers do not have to rush and quickly resolve every situation,” Lutz explained. “It is good to slow down, it is good to take a step back. Sometimes the best thing is to holster the gun and talk. “

The Floyd case has sparked unprecedented protests in the United States for several decades. Some call for deep police reform.

Small alternate decisions can be made before making a final and momentous one, says Greg Ridgeway, a statistics researcher at the University of Pennsylvania who has studied police shootings.

“You often look at the three seconds before the shooting and it seems to have been the right thing. The suspect approaches the agent with a knife, the officer shoots. Good, ”he explains.

“But you go back five minutes, even a minute, and you start to wonder how the agent got into that situation where he had no choice but to shoot. And you note that with a little patience, a little distance, some of those incidents could have been resolved peacefully, ”he adds.

What did they do in Camden?

The rebuilding of the police in Camden has paid off.

The city of less than 80,000 inhabitants, which is part of the Greater Philadelphia area, Pennsylvania, counted 2,152 violent crimes in 2011, one of the highest records in the entire US.

“Our murder rate was 18 times the national average. We were seeing crime rates that exceeded those of third world countries, ”Scott Thomson, who served as head of the new police from 2013 to 2019, told the public radio station NPR.

The work led to halving the number of violent crimes, and increasing crime resolution. In addition, they went from having 65 complaints of excessive force in 2012, the highest number in New Jersey, to just three in 2019.

The transformation began with the firing of all police officers in 2013, including Thomson, to re-recruit those who filled out a 50-page application, did a psychological test, a physical exam, and underwent an interview process.

“We change the entire structure of the organization. We changed the entire award system within the organization, and we put them on street corners and told them that we don’t want anyone locked up. We don’t want him to write any fines, ”explains the now-former police chief.

What they sought then was to create community, for the police to talk to the people, to get to know each other, to build the community culture collectively and to change the identity of the agent from a “warrior” to a “guardian”.

Improving coexistence between police and citizens was part of the change in attitude.

And police officers were no longer rewarded for making more arrests, but instead set other performance benchmarks.

“When I was driving through city streets, I wanted to see young children riding bicycles in front of their homes, and I wanted to see people sitting on their porches,” says Thomson.

Communication, patience and minimal strength

Camden Police worked closely with The Executive Police Investigation Forum (Perf) in developing their new strategy.

The director of Perf, Chuck wexler, he tells the BBC, that they took as a reference the British National Decision Model, a police training program that emphasizes communication, patience and minimal force.

He noted some simple tactics, such as simply removing his cap from his uniform to appear more open and less conflictive.

“What struck me was the fact that these (British) agents are dealing with situations similar to ours,” he said when visiting Scotland in 2017.

“A knife in Glasgow is the same as a knife in downtown Washington D.C., so why can they do it without shooting?” He asked.

However, other experts warn that there are differences between countries, such as the fact that there are some 300 million weapons in the United States, which places police officers in greater danger.

“Make no mistake, there are times when force will be immediate and necessary,” said Kevin Lutz of the Camden Police. But the emphasis continues to value people’s lives, “regardless of the behavior they exhibit at the time.”

Police in several cities have promised to make changes to prevent excess force in the wake of the Floyd case.

For former Chief Thomson, the call to dismantle police corporations across the US is “a bit extreme,” as some suggest in the wake of the Floyd case.

But he believes that it is necessary to debate the transfer of funds to community programs and police training to face situations that they do not know how to handle well.

“I would have exchanged 10 police officers for another Boys & Girls Club,” he says, referring to a recognized education program for children and youth in the US.

And above all, generate empathy with the community: “In a democratic society, a police force is only effective if it has the consent of the people, and to have the consent of the people, it must be legitimate.”

* With research by Joel Gunter of the BBC in Washington D.C.

