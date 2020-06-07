Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in countries in Europe, Asia and Oceania to support an increasingly international anti-racism movement, in a global show of solidarity with protests over the death of an African American in Minneapolis that also reflects deep-rooted problems of discrimination outside the United States.

In defiance of coronavirus meeting restrictions, thousands of protesters gathered in London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney to honor the memory of George Floyd and to protest racism and discrimination against minorities in their own countries, and they did the same. Hundreds more people in Seoul and Tokyo.

In Paris, protesters tried to reach the United States embassy despite the fact that a judge had invoked the risk of contagion from coronavirus to prohibit the march, which was also seeking justice for another black man, Adama Traore, who died in a police station located north from the French capital in 2016, shortly after his arrest.

The protesters ran into a cordon of riot police that prevented them from reaching the diplomatic headquarters, which on the other hand had been sealed with an impressive ring of metal barriers and concrete blocks.

Some of the protest organizers were among the people who were blocked by the police.

“I can be fined 10,000 or 20,000 times, there will still be a revolt,” said Egountchi Behanzin, one of the founders of the Black African Defense League organization, to the agents who delayed him and asked for the document before they could approach the diplomatic headquarters.

“It is for you that we are here today,” he added, according to France Info radio.

Thousands of others gathered in Parliament Square in central London to remember Floyd on a rainy day.

Protesters knelt silently, a gesture born in the United States as a symbol of mourning for African Americans killed by police, before chanting Floyd’s name and closing the tribute with applause.

The police and the government had asked not to participate in the demonstration, which is not authorized since in England public gatherings of only six people are allowed, which must be two meters apart.

Since social distance was not possible given the number of participants, many protesters wore masks and several carried placards, such as one that said “Racism is the Pandemic.”

Similar marches, although with fewer protesters, took place in other cities in the United Kingdom, such as Manchester or Birmingham, in England, and Cardiff, in Wales.

A protest is scheduled for tomorrow in front of the United States Embassy in London.

In Australia, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Sydeny and Brisbane to remember Floyd and to protest the deaths of members of Australian native peoples after being detained by the police.

In Sydney, the march received the approval of Justice just 12 minutes before its start after a trial court yesterday prohibited it due to the coronavirus.

Much of the speeches that accompanied the rally recalled the 432 Aboriginal deaths that have occurred in police custody, according to historical records by the Royal Australian Commission on Aboriginal Rights.

The members of native peoples are 2% of the population of Australia, but 27% of the country’s prison population. They are Australia’s most disadvantaged minority, with higher infant mortality and poverty rates and shorter life expectancies.

Back in Europe, in Germany, thousands of people, mostly young people dressed in black clothes and masks, demonstrated by Floyd at Alexanderplatz, the central square of Berlin, with banners saying “Be the change” and “Germany does not is innocent”.

In Italy, several hundred people protested peacefully in front of the American consulate in Naples, shouting, in English and Italian, “I can’t breathe” – the phrase Floyd said several times to the policeman who was suffocating him – “freedom” and “without justice There is no peace”.

In Asia, hundreds of people protested Floyd in the capitals of South Korea and Japan.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in the American city of Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer who stabbed his knee in the neck for several minutes to death from suffocation after apparently detaining him for paying with a fake ticket. in a trade.