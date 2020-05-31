HOUSTON – The Mayor of Houston said Saturday that the body of George Floyd, whose death caused by a police officer who put a knee to his neck during an arrest sparked a wave of protests in the United States, will be brought to this city that saw him. grow up.

Floyd was a native of Houston and later moved to Minnesota. Without elaborating, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told a news conference that Floyd’s body will be returned to Houston. The family of the deceased has also not announced their plans for the funeral.

“This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in. His body will return to this city, ”said Turner. “And you have to focus on supporting and encouraging this family.”

Turner made the remarks accompanied by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who said more than 130 people had been arrested since the protests began Friday in the fourth-largest city in the United States.

Floyd, 46, grew up in Third Ward, one of Houston’s black neighborhoods. Floyd, 6 feet 6 inches tall, stood out as a “tight end” on the Jack Yates High School football team and played the 1992 state championship at the Houston Astrodome. Yates lost 38-20 to Temple.

Floyd’s death Monday and other African-American deaths by police officers have fueled tense protests nationwide.

The white cop who kneeled Floyd’s neck, who was telling him he couldn’t breathe, was arrested Friday. He is charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter. However, the protesters demand the arrest of the other three officers involved.

The Houston native died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers.

