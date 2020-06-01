.: Lack of immediate action on the agents who held George Floyd fueled protests in Mnneapolis and elsewhere in the United States.

A message written by Donald Trump after midnight further tempered the mood in a country that is experiencing days of great tension over the death of a black man in police custody.

The event that sparked numerous protests in several American cities occurred last Monday when George Floyd, 46, died after being detained by four police officers in Minneapolis (Minnesota, United States).

A woman witness to the arrest recorded a video on Facebook Live where the agent identified as Derek Chauvin was seen keeping his knee on the neck of Floyd, who complained about not being able to breathe.

After several minutes in that position, Floyd was transported on a stretcher to a hospital, but did not survive.

The four agents involved were fired after the video was released, but the initial lack of legal action led to multiple protests that have only grown throughout the week.

This Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder (the one in which the killer has no intention of causing death).



TWITTER / RUTH RICHARDSONGeorge Floyd, 46, was the father of a 6-year-old girl



DARNELLA FRAZIER Police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder.

Hours earlier, at dawn, two tweets from President Trump contributed to heat up the debate. Especially one of them.

Looting and shooting

After criticizing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who he called a radical leftist, Trump wrote a second tweet that could be translated into Spanish like this:

These THUGS are disgracing the memory of George Floyd and I won’t let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is on his side to the end. In the face of any difficulty, we will assume control but when the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you!”.



.Lo happened this Friday adds to the pulse that President Donald Trump maintains with the social network Twitter.

The tweet was filled with comments almost immediately, both from those who denounced that the president was urging the army to shoot civilians and from supporters of the president who applauded that a heavy-handed policy was adopted in the face of the protests.

Without actually deleting it, Twitter hid the aforementioned tweet on the grounds that it “glorifies violence.”

On Friday afternoon, Trump nuanced your comments, again through the social network.

“The looting leads to shootings and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, or look what happened in Lousville [Kentucky] with seven people shot. I don’t want this to happen and that’s what the expression shared last night means. It was said as fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, no one should have a problem with this except the resentful and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Let’s honor the memory of George Floyd! ”



. The Mayor of Minneapolis declared a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights.

But Where does the phrase come from employed by Trump?

Strong hand strategy

The phrase “when looting begins, shooting begins” is attributed to Walter Headley, chief of the Miami Police Department in the late 1960s.

They were the height of the movement for civil rights and against segregationism between blacks and whites in the United States.

On December 17, 1967, after a series of robberies and riots in mostly African-American neighborhoods in Miami, Police Chief Headley gave a press conference in which he “declared war” on the criminals.



.Las streets of various locations in the U.S. These days have been filled with agents of the security forces.

Headley said the target of that “war” was “young thugs” between the ages of 15 and 21 who, according to the police chief, were taking advantage of the civil rights campaign.

“We do not care that we are accused of police brutality”, Held.

Headley promised that his agents would use shotguns, dogs, and tough policy instead of community programs to reduce crime in the city’s slums.

“We have had no serious problems with civilian uprisings or looting because I’ve dropped the message that when the looting starts, the shooting starts«.

In a report by the Miami Herald newspaper on this intervention, it was read: “Your men have been informed that the use of any force, even lethal, is appropriate when apprehending a criminal.”

Painful memory

Journalist and columnist Barrett Holmes Pitner explains that violent police attacks along the lines of what Headley hinted at defined the United States. during the 1960s, as African Americans fought for their civil and voting rights.



The phrase “when the looting begins, the shooting begins” produces a painful memory in the African-American population.

«It is not a widely known phraseBut Headley’s feelings have been part of the status quo in the US a long time ago », writes for the BBC Holmes Pitner.

“Political and security forces figures have in the past made statements that evoke Headley and still do. It is terrifying to hear Headley’s words emanating from the highest levels of our government, “he adds.

Riots in Miami

Historians say the Miami police chief may have adopted the phrase from Eugene “Bull” Connor, a public safety commissioner in Birmingham, Alabama, who in the early 1960s promoted the use of police dogs and hoses against black protesters.

Headley’s use of the phrase is believed to have contributed months later to race riots that left two dead, 18 wounded and more than 200 detained in Liberty City, Miami.

It was August 1968 and Richard Nixon was receiving his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention (CNR) near Miami Beach.

The National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence, a federal task force, found no connection between the CNR and the Liberty City riots, but cited Walter Headley’s December 1967 press conference as the main factor in social unrest. .

Headley died four months after the riots.



. Trump’s words came in a context of despair over what happened to George Floyd.

Trump’s intention

Trump’s clarification that he did not intend to threaten looters that they would be shot by the National Guard leaves the question whether the president was aware of the weight of the phrase he used.

“You may not have known that a 1960s segregation policeman in Miami was being echoed and threatened to shoot looters,” wrote BBC journalist Anthony Zurcher on Twitter.

«The moral, if you assume this generous interpretation, is that maybe the US presidents they would have to choose their words carefully and not launching midnight tweets during particularly tense moments in the country’s history. “

