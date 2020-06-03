On June 2, 2020, social networks, the music industry and the sports world were ‘extinguished’ to honor George Floyd, victim of a Minneapolis police officer, and to all the people who have suffered discrimination and racism in their lives. With a totally dark image and the hashtag ‘Blackout tuesday’Thousands of people joined this social movement.

Several Colombian artists, producers, and celebrities supported this initiative through their official Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing their nonconformity for these acts. However, this generated doubts and concerns for the actor Santiago Alarcón, who He wanted to give his opinion of this movement and the reaction that these characters had.

According to the artist expressed, fully agrees with this cause and offers its full support against acts that threaten people’s lives, as it happened to George Floyd. However, what he does not understand is why some colleagues and Colombians stand in solidarity with these issues, But what happens in the country is invisible to them.

“It seems to me very good that people were outraged by what happened in the United States, by that brutal act. It is very good that we are all indignant. But I’m going to confess something to you, I took the trouble to look at many of those accounts that are part of that ‘Blackout’ campaign today, but in most of those accounts, not all, there is nothing about Colombia, there is nothing about our social leaders, about our military, there is nothing“The protagonist of‘ El man es Germán ’assured in the stories of his official Instagram account.

“I ask myself: is it that empathy is a fad? Because in Colombia they also kill“He added.

At these words, Diana Angel he spoke out and endorsed his colleague in a photo he shared, indicating that Its publication was for all the victims of the conflict in Colombia.

“It is not your case because I have known you for years. But I do not understand so many singers, actors, artists outraged with what happened in the USA, but here they kill us daily and I never saw them saying or doing anythingAlarcón replied to the comment of the also artist.

