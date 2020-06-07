George Floyd received an emotional private tribute this Saturday in North Carolina, the state in which he was born, and in which his closest relatives and loved ones participated.

The almost three-hour service was performed in a chapel after a two-hour public wake.

This funeral follows the one held on Thursday in Minneapolis attended by celebrities, musicians and politicians, and in which a leader of the defense of civil rights declared that it is time for black people to demand: “Take off the knee of neck!”.

The funeral – the first of several scheduled in three different cities over the next six days – was held at a North Central University sanctuary while a few blocks away, a judge posted bail of $ 750,000 on each of the three Minneapolis police officers accused of instigating and supporting Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unemployed security porter, died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him down by placing his knee on his neck for several minutes while handcuffed, lying on the pavement, and saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was charged with murder, and he and the other three police officers involved in the case could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

From coast to coast, and from Paris to London, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro, the chilling video taken on a cell phone that captures Floyd’s slow death has unleashed turbulent and, at times, violent protests against police brutality, racism and inequality.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of blacks. Because for 401 years, the reason why we have not been able to be who we wanted or dreamed of is that they put our knees on our necks, ”said the Rev. Al Sharpton in his speech. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!'”

Sharpton promised that what is happening today will become a movement to “change the entire justice system.”

“The time for accountability is over! Time is up for them to make excuses! Time is up for them to try to delay things! The time for words and empty promises is over! Time is up to hinder the arm of the law! ”He stressed.

During the ceremony, the president of North Central University announced the establishment of the “George Floyd” scholarship to support young African-Americans who need it to achieve leadership positions in society. So far the fund has more than $ 53,000 raised through donations.

The institution had organized the tribute explaining that “as a Christian university located in the heart of Minneapolis, our hope is that our sanctuary will provide a welcoming and warm space for Mr. Floyd’s loved ones and his guests during this time of remembrance and worship”.

Reverend Jesse Jackson, Senator Amy Klobuchar and members of Congress, including representatives Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, were present at the funeral service. Celebrities also included T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Marsai Martin.

In addition, a grand funeral will be held Monday in Houston, where Floyd spent much of his life, which will include speeches by Sharpton, Crump, and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family’s pastor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who will almost certainly be the Democratic nominee for the presidency, could attend. Then a private burial will be held.