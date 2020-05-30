The Android operating system is, on a global scale, the most used among all mobile users

The technology brand reaffirmed that new details about the launch of the software will be given very soon.

Following protests over the death of George Floyd, looting and vandalism have been reported in various parts of the United States.

For several days now, the most important issue in the United States has been the murder of George Floyd. The African-American citizen died after a police officer suffocated him with his knee, even after he had submitted to the authorities and pleaded that he could not breathe. The event has caused large-scale public frustration and anger across the country, taking hold of the spotlight. And now, the plans of more than one brand could be interrupted by this.

In . information, the first brand that is being affected by the protests in the George Floyd case would be Google. The tech company was planning to reveal the beta version of its Android 11 operating system next week. However, through official social networks, he assured that he would postpone this presentation. This, directly as a result of the spirit of uncertainty and social discontent that is perceived throughout the United States.

Through a message on its official Android developer page, the brand reaffirmed that it is very excited to show all the news of its new operating system. However, he reaffirmed that “now is not the time for celebrations.” The presentation was going to be next Wednesday through a virtual event. Regarding the new launch date, the technology company said it would be soon, but did not go into details or give a specific future day.

Adequate brand action

It is not the first time that any social movement has crossed the commercial plans of any brand. Last year, for example, Chile’s reputation as a country was negatively impacted in the wake of all the unrest across the nation. It is also frequent that in Mexico City groups of taxi drivers express their discontent against Uber and rivals. At the time, Apple was even accused of conspiring with certain riots.

Regarding Google’s decision, it represents an appropriate move. What happens in the United States with the murder of George Floyd is a serious situation that once again highlights the challenge of discrimination and abuse of power in the United States. So not only will no brand want to be on the wrong side of the discussion. What seems best for any commercial organization is to put as much distance as possible, so as not to provoke audiences.

It could also be a sample of how companies’ susceptibility to more social issues has changed. Of course, it is not the first time that Google is sensitive to an external non-commercial issue. However, George Floyd’s protests could be a way to check which brand really understood that the public needs private agents to get more involved. And, of course, see which organizations failed to get anything out of the pandemic.

Reacting to social protests

A brand must not always respond to an external event. Sometimes these kinds of situations directly involve them. For example, Walmart was plagued by protests directed against its chain of stores during the Chile uprisings last year. A Target store has just been looted amid protests over the death of George Floyd in the United States. And recently, Nissan factories in Spain burned after their decision to leave the country.

Regarding the death of George Floyd, however, so far almost no brand has yet decided to speak. According to AdAge, only Nike filed an ad to protest the death of the African-American citizen and call for an end to racism. According to Buzfeed News, in fact, several influencers from the black community have called for more action from companies. And Forbes says agents like Beyoncé and Cardi B also joined the claim.

