When the Los Angeles mayor presented his budget for this year, the city police received a 7% increase in his game. That was in April. Last Wednesday, the mayor announced a reduction of at least $ 150 million (about 132 million euros) in the police budget, which will instead go to social programs for the black community. It was not just a gesture. The wave of outrage running through the United States over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality in Minneapolis is prompting the announcement of reforms in some cities unthinkable until a week ago.

Increasing the money allocated to the police from year to year is something that is not even discussed in a big city. For example, in Los Angeles, whose department became the image of brutality and racism in the 1980s and 1990s, that budget comes to $ 1.8 billion annually for 10,000 agents. In New York, it’s $ 5.6 billion for 36,000 agents. They are gigantic departments to which it is very politically delicate to touch the money, and in the legal plane, practically immune to justice. So the cascade of reforms that are being announced this week can be a before and after in the relationship of politicians and cities in the United States with their police forces.

The death of a detainee seems to be the only thing that makes us review the way the police operate in the United States. It already happened in 2014, when the use of cameras in uniforms became widespread after the death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson. The lack of conclusive evidence about what had happened prevented the agents from being prosecuted. But what is happening now reveals a deeper debate.

In Minneapolis, the center of the protests, authorities on Friday announced an agreement with police to ban the use of immobilization techniques on the neck, knee or arm. In New York, neck restraint was theoretically restricted when the world was able to watch Eric Garner’s 2014 videotaped death after he said a dozen times that he couldn’t breathe. In Los Angeles, cutting off neck circulation with the arm has been prohibited since 1982.

The reality is that there is a large gray area on immobilization techniques. For example, a neck brace is in use that cuts off blood flow from the carotid artery to immobilize a suspect. In response to the protests, a dozen California police departments have announced that they will stop using this maneuver. The governor said Friday that he will pass a law that directly prohibits officers from teaching that technique. Similar initiatives have been launched in Colorado and Wisconsin. In Seattle, the chief of police announced that she would stop using tear gas in protests for 30 days to review her protest control tactics.

But there is another level of reform that is not purely operational and that will be more difficult than a decision by a mayor. The police in the United States are, in practice, immune to justice due to a doctrine developed over the years and known as qualified immunity. The basic principle is that a police officer has not committed a crime unless there is a clear judicial precedent with which to compare it. In the absence of precedents, there are fewer and fewer convictions, which in turn means that there are fewer precedents. In this context, the fact of charging the second degree murder with the police officer who killed George Floyd and the four who helped him, is remarkable. Only three police officers have been convicted of murder between 2005 and 2019.

There are other examples that this could change in this wave of near unprecedented protests that does not subside after 10 days. In Buffalo, New York, a reporter recorded police shoving a 75-year-old man who approached to speak to them. The man fell backwards and opened his head on the ground. The video went viral on Friday and two police officers were suspended from employment and wages. In response, 57 companions resigned. This Saturday, charges have been filed for assault against the two officers.

In Los Angeles, several videos question the performance of the police during the massive protests these days, some of them violent. These are videos in which officers appear to hit people for free and without prior assault. Police Chief Michel Moore did not offer the stony defense of his officers’ actions that could have been expected of any police chief at any other time in history, and promised to investigate “isolated incidents.” The Department released a statement encouraging any citizen who feels that their rights have been violated.

Although operational reforms are progress, “you cannot reform the police without dramatically reducing their size and power,” says Aaron Littman, a lawyer for police abuse and professor at the University of California. The issue, Littman says, is not just reforming the way the police interact with citizens. “The general point is that there should be less police interactions with citizens, on principle. I understand that we look at the dead, but in the videos of the demonstrations we see that there are many interactions that cause a lot of damage and that they are not deaths. ” To put in perspective where we are in terms of police reform, he concludes: “The policemen who murder someone in cold blood in front of a camera are going to be prosecuted. Well, it is one step. But we are nowhere near the last step. “