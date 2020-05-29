The protest over police abuses against African-Americans, which erupted this week in Minneapolis after the death of a citizen who was nailed to the neck by a police officer for several minutes while claiming that he could not breathe, was extended this Thursday. and Friday for the United States. In numerous cities in the country, groups of protesters took to the streets to demand justice. In Minneapolis, where more than 500 National Guard members have arrived, officers use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse those who loot businesses or burn infrastructure. “Fires are still burning on our streets. The ashes symbolize decades and generations of pain, of anguish, ”said Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz this afternoon.

The police station where Derek Chauvin, the white policeman who knee-pressed the neck of the late George Floyd, worked, caught fire on Thursday night. Following the violent outbreaks, President Donald Trump threatened to send the military to the city of Minnesota and called the protesters “thugs.” “We will take over if the difficulties begin, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins,” the president wrote. His words cost him a Twitter alert considering that the message “glorifies violence.” The unrest continued into the early hours of the morning, where, amid the chaos, a CNN team was detained – and later released – while broadcasting live on television.

“These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I’m not going to let that happen. I just spoke to the governor [del Estado] Tim Walz and I have told him that the Army is with him to the end. We will take over if the difficulties start but when the looting starts the shooting starts. Thank you! ”The American President wrote about one in the morning.

The hundreds of people who have taken to the streets to cry out for justice for the death of Floyd, who died last Monday in police custody, have multiplied as the days go by. This Thursday protests took place in a dozen cities, including Los Angeles, Memphis and New York. In the latter, there was a confrontation with the police that ended with the arrest of 40 protesters. The protests have been organized by movements defending African-American rights, such as Black Lives Matter, which reproach police racism.

The demonstrations began after a video was released of Floyd, arrested on suspicion of fraud, in which he cries, moans in pain: “Everything hurts … Water or something, please. Please please. I can’t breathe, agent, I can’t breathe, ”he said to the officer Chauvin, without making him flinch. Within minutes, the African American was unconscious and, after being transferred to the hospital, died.

After the video circulated, police reported that Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died due to a “medical incident”. A report from the Fire Department published Thursday detailed that the ambulance paramedics who transported him checked his pulse “several times”, but without result. The Justice Department assured that the federal investigation into Floyd’s death has a “top priority” category. The investigations will focus on investigating whether the four officers involved, all fired from their posts, “deliberately deprived [al fallecido] of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or the laws of the United States, ”according to a statement by the Minneapolis FBI Division.