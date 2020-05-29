The third night of protests to demand justice for the death in the United States of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody last Monday, has once again been marked by violence. Minnesota has declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and neighboring territories on Thursday, but that did not prevent the demonstrations in those cities to continue, with serious episodes, such as the burning of a police station. Several territories in the country joined the calls, including New York, where they detained 40 protesters. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard. Minneapolis police have resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse those who loot businesses and burn points around the city. Walz said he supports the peaceful protests, but that “some people have been involved in illegal and dangerous activities,” and that both guards and protesters “have already been injured.”

“I don’t want the protests to be just for show,” said Tara Brown, Floyd’s cousin, on the CBS program This Morning. “This was clearly a murder. We want to see you [a los policías] arrested, accused, convicted, “he added. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who kneeled Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he was knocked unconscious, and three other officers were fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for Chauvin to be charged: “Why isn’t the man who killed George Floyd in jail?” He asked at a news conference. Police reported Tuesday that Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died due to a “medical incident”. However, a new report from the Fire Department says the ambulance paramedics who transported him checked his pulse “multiple times” and “found none.” He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Justice Department released this morning that the federal investigation into Floyd’s death is “highest priority” and that experienced prosecutors and investigators have been assigned to the case. The department urges calm, “as investigators continue to methodically gather the facts.” The investigation will focus on investigating whether the officers involved “deliberately deprived [al fallecido] of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or the laws of the United States, ”according to a statement by the Minneapolis FBI Division. In a video recorded and broadcast by a woman who witnessed the tragedy, you can see how Floyd, arrested on suspicion of fraud, cries, groans in pain and claims: “Everything hurts … Water or something, please. Please please. I can’t breathe, agent, I can’t breathe. “

The second night of protests organized by movements defending African American rights, such as Black Lives Matter, spread to other cities such as Memphis and Los Angeles. In the latter, protesters blocked a highway and smashed windows of some police patrols. But the greatest degree of violence was experienced on the streets of Minneapolis, unlike the first night when people went out to protest peacefully. Governor Walz called the situation “extremely dangerous” and urged residents Wednesday night to leave the area where Floyd, the epicenter of the unrest, was detained.

“Justice historically has never come to fruition through some of the acts like the ones we are seeing tonight [del miércoles]such as looting, damage to property or other things, ”said Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Minneapolis police received help from Saint Paul, state and subway police to attend the protests. The mayor’s office requested the assistance of the National Guard.

The police report explains that Floyd was inside a car when he was arrested and appeared drugged. When ordered to leave, “he physically resisted.” A surveillance video released this Thursday shows the first contact between the officers and the deceased. An agent escorts him handcuffed out of the car and he sits on the sidewalk with no indication of resisting arrest. “I am not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the officer who made the arrest killed someone,” said the mayor, who has implored the community to keep the peace and that the tragedy does not breed more tragedy. He also added that Floyd “would be alive today if he were white.”