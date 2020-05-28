NBA superstar LeBron James and other American athletes voiced outrage on social media over the death of an African-American man following a violent arrest in the state of Minnesota.

Four police officers from the northern US city of Minneapolis were fired Tuesday following the release of a video showing a white officer knee-jacking the neck of detainee George Floyd for minutes. he later died in hospital.

LeBron James, the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, posted on Instagram the image of the policeman with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd along with another photograph of former American football figure Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the performance of the American national anthem before a game.

For this action, in which Kaepernick protested against police brutality and racial injustice, the quarterback was ostracized in the NFL and has been unable to play a single game in four years.

“This … is why,” James wrote, underlining the contrast between the two photographs. “Do you understand NOW or is it still blurry to you?”

Another sports figure who spoke out about the scandal was Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“This is murder. Disgusting,” Kerr wrote on Twitter. “Seriously, what the hell is wrong with us?”

“How can we feel safe when those who have to protect us are killing us! When will minorities be free to be Americans in the United States?” Demanded DeMarcus Lawrence, player of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

A police spokesman said Monday that Floyd had resisted being arrested for a crime of counterfeiting. The family of the deceased, on their side, denounced an “excessive and inhuman” use of force and accused the police of racism.

The case was compared to that of Eric Garner, an African American who died of suffocation during his arrest by white police in New York in 2014. That scandal contributed to the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement and unleashed a wave of protests in the United States.