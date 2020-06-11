Ex-coworker of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin retracts their statements He had said that both had altercations while working together at the night bar Now he says that he confused the African American with another person from El Nuevo Rodeo

David Pinney, a former co-worker of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, recalls declaring that both the victim and the accused knew each other and that they even had personal altercations, according to information published by the New York Post portal.

The first statements were issued by David Pinney for the CBS news channel, in which he said that both had certain frictions while they coincided when working at the El Nuevo Rodeo night bar in the city of Minneapolis where the events occurred.

It will be remembered that Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody involving the officer along with three other officers.

However, the first accusation fell on Chauvin who was recorded as he nailed his knee to the African American’s neck for several minutes and later died.

The crime was considered racial due to the skin color of the victim and his executioners, which sparked a series of protests that turned violent in most parts of the country and spread to other nations.

According to the testimony of a former co-worker, the alleged relationship between George Floyd and Derek Chauvin was not simply that they knew each other, but that there was a history of problems between them, to the point that they came to “collide heads,” he said.

David Pinney said part of those disagreements arose due to the aggressive nature of Derek Chauvin, who sometimes behaved “extremely aggressive” while doing his job as a security guard, a position that Floyd also held.

Given this, the Floyd family thinks that what happened on May 25 was partly personal, so his lawyers have asked that ex-officer Derek be accused of first-degree murder, because they think he knew who George Floyd was.

However, despite these revelations, David Pinney sent an email to CBS in which he retracts his statement and explains that he was confused with the identity of the victim.

According to the New York Post, the textual statement made by the ex-partner of both was the following: “There has been a confusion between George and another co-worker.”

It was the former owner of the night bar who made the connection from Pinney to the CBS media, but before the confusion the ex-partner again offered an apology and detailed:

“She specifically said that she could not give information about George because she did not have a close relationship with him like me,” Pinney wrote in the email, justifying that the situation occurred because of the error.

“I apologize for not doing my due diligence and putting you in a very awkward situation.”

During Saturday’s CBS interview, David Pinney said that both Derek Chauvin and George Floyd worked together from late 2015 to late 2016.

When asked if he had any doubts that the two knew each other, their ex-partner said “No, I knew him.”