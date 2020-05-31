Marcus Thuram, French striker for Borussia Mönchengladbach, not only contributed decisively to his team’s victory against Union Berlin (4-1), but protested the death of George Floyd this week at the hands of the Minneapolis police, kneeling on the grass with their heads down after scoring their first goal (minute 41).

This gesture was popularized by the American Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to denounce police violence in the United States and in support of the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’, which has been mobilized again after the death of Floyd this week during his detention, events that have caused an outbreak of protests and violence in several cities in the United States.

Thuram is the son of the legendary side Lilian thuram, world champion with the Bleus in 1998 and who has become a spokesperson against racism. On Saturday, it was the young American midfielder from Schalke Weston McKennie who wore a bracelet with the message ‘Justice for George’.

The best celebration during the Pandemic. Marcus Thuram scores with Gladbach and kneels in honor of George Floyd and against racism. #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/EnIzgKjsRm – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) May 31, 2020

WHO IS GEORGE FLOYD?

Floyd, the father of a six-year-old daughter and originally from Houston, was involved in basketball and soccer in his hometown. It made a name for itself on the local hip-hop scene. But when he moved to Minneapolis, he started a new life as a security guard at a Latin restaurant. His former colleagues remembered him as a kind man. “When you see someone that size, it may seem imposing, but it was super sweet.”Vernon Sawyerr stated.

Likewise, George Floyd, between 2017 and 2018, he was a security guard at a Salvation Army homeless shelter in Minneapolis, Harbor Light. “You need to be a special type of person to work in an emergency shelter. It is really difficult to see the anguish every day ”Brian Molohon, the organization’s executive director, said as he recalled the passing of the late African American.

George Floyd He also became fairly well known for his resemblance to Stephen Jackson, a former NBA star. The former player himself, after hearing the news, was heartbroken because he was a brother to him. They were both very close friends and used the nickname ‘twin’ (…) “It infuriates me so much that after all the things you went through and that you behaved your best, they took you out like this.”, he wrote on Instagram.

OUTRAGE AND DEMONSTRATIONS

Protests in Minneapolis (United States) over the death of the African American George Floyd At the hands of police officers, they intensified this Wednesday with confrontations and looting, while calls for the arrest of the agent responsible for the crime grow.

In the midst of a pandemic, thousands of people returned to the streets for the second consecutive day in a series of protests that included escraches (acts of repudiation) in the homes of the policeman who suffocated Floyd with his knee and the county attorney.

TRUMP DID NOT LEAVE THE MARGIN

United States President Donald Trump branded protesters who have taken to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as “thugs” to protest against the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of police officers, in a message that Twitter considers violating its rules regarding glorifying violence.

“These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Governor (of Minnesota) Tim Walz and I told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. ”, wrote the president in his account on the social network.

CHAUVIN, ARRESTED FOR HOMICIDE

Derek Chauvin, the policeman who was recorded by passers-by in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) with his knee to the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after his arrest and whose case has sparked a wave of protests, was arrested last Friday on charges of third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

Hennepin County (Minnesota) District Attorney Mike Freeman revealed that he filed the charges shortly after the announcement of the arrest of Chauvin He explained that he did not do it before because he did not have sufficient evidence. George Floyd He passed away Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

WHAT DOES FLOYD’S AUTOPSY SAY?

Five days after the death of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of the police, new information from the studies of ‘CNN’ in the United States revealed that the death of the ‘twin brother’ of Stephen Jackson (former NBA player) did not it would have been due to suffocation or strangulation as previously believed.

And is that according to the Hennepin County coroner in Minnesota, the reason for the death of George Floyd it would have been due to a complication of the African American man’s “previous medical conditions”. As you will well remember, Floyd lost his life last Monday after a criminal police intervention in Minneapolis, where the officer Derek Chauvin he pressed his knee against the lying body of George in their attempt to reduce it.

Returning to the autopsy results, in the preliminary report of the causes that caused the death of the 46-year-old African American, it is read that “The autopsy revealed no physical evidence to support the diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation”. Furthermore, the document adds that Floyd she had other health problems that could have caused her terrible death.

